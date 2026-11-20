NetXeroC has extended its partnership with Canadian gas-purification technology company Ivys Adsorption for another three years, broadening the scope of their collaboration in India's compressed biogas (CBG) sector. The agreement builds on their existing work in wastewater-to-CBG projects and will now cover select feedstocks across Agriculture, Agri-Industrial and Energy Crops applications.

Under the expanded partnership, the companies will deploy Ivys Adsorption's fast-cycle rotary valve pressure swing adsorption (PSA) gas-purification technology across a wider range of waste-to-energy projects. These include applications involving food processing, agricultural residues, paper, distilleries, dairies and sugar mills. Typical project capacities range from 5 to 26 tonnes/day.

The collaboration currently covers nine projects across India, with a combined capacity of 65 TPD, spanning wastewater-to-biogas, agricultural residues and sugar-mill pressmud.

Combining International Technology with Local Project Execution

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NetXeroC's approach involves identifying differentiated technologies from international providers and adapting them to Indian industrial requirements. Working alongside its technology partners, the company develops project-specific solutions while taking responsibility for engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning.

With demand for CBG increasing across India, project developers require integrated solutions that account for feedstock characteristics, digestion, gas purification, wastewater treatment and plant execution. NetXeroC provides CBG consulting services to help industries assess available technologies and develop waste-to-energy projects suited to their operating conditions.

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The expanded arrangement with Ivys Adsorption strengthens NetXeroC's presence in the biogas-upgrading segment. Over a typical 12–15-year project life cycle, the performance of the purification system plays an important role in methane recovery, product-gas quality and total cost of ownership (TCO).

By integrating Ivys's gas-purification technology with its local engineering capabilities, NetXeroC is extending its biogas purification offerings across industrial wastewater and select Agriculture, Agri-Industry & Energy Crop feedstocks.

The company is also developing a broader portfolio of biogas, CBG and wastewater treatment projects, particularly in the paper and sugar industries. Its current projects include Devpriya Group, Athani Sugars, Silverton, Sainsons Paper Industries, Maruti Papers and Star Abhiyan.

These assignments involve diverse industrial waste streams, including paper-mill wastewater, press-mud and other organic residues. They also reflect NetXeroC's experience in delivering CBG projects as an EPC partner under different feedstock and operating conditions.

Alongside its biogas activities, NetXeroC continues to undertake industrial wastewater treatment projects, supporting industries seeking to improve waste management, recover energy and reduce their environmental footprint.

Industry Leaders Highlight Opportunity in Waste-to-Energy

“India has a significant opportunity to turn industrial waste into a reliable source of clean energy, but every project needs to be designed around the actual feedstock and operating conditions on the ground. Our role is to bring proven global technologies to India and make them work effectively here. Extending our partnership with Ivys allows us to take that approach into more CBG and select solid-waste projects, while building on the work we are already doing across wastewater, paper, sugar and other industrial sectors,” said Suchit Dekivadia, Chief Executive Officer, NetXeroC.

“India’s organic waste represents a significant opportunity to produce reliable, locally sourced CBG while reducing methane emissions and keeping valuable resources in circulation. Together with NetXeroC, we can pair deep local project expertise with Ivys’s advanced gas-purification technology to deliver efficient, scalable solutions for Indian industries. This is exactly how we put our mission into action—enabling a sustainable and circular future through innovation, shared purpose and practical pathways to a cleaner planet,” said Prabhu Rao, Executive Chairman, Ivys Adsorption.

Expanding the Scope of Industrial Waste Recovery

Industrial facilities that generate wastewater frequently produce solid organic residues as well. Treating these waste streams together can create opportunities for additional energy recovery while addressing wastewater treatment needs.

For sugar mills, distilleries, food processors and similar industries, materials such as press mud and agricultural residues can serve as feedstocks for CBG production.

The extended partnership enables NetXeroC and Ivys Adsorption to pursue these applications alongside their existing wastewater-based biogas work. With nine projects currently in development, the companies are combining global gas-purification technology with local engineering and execution capabilities to support India's growing CBG sector.

About NetXeroC

NetXeroC is an India-based waste-to-energy company delivering biogas, CBG and wastewater treatment projects. Its services include CBG consulting, biogas purification, ETP systems and complete waste-to-energy solutions, supported by international technology partnerships and engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning capabilities.

About Ivys Adsorption