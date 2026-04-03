New Partnership: Galgotias University and Salesforce to Train Students in AI Data Skills

Galgotias University has teamed up with Salesforce, a global leader in AI and business software, to open a new Tableau AI Data Lab on its campus. This center is designed to help students learn how to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze and understand complex data, a skill that is becoming essential in almost every job today.

Instead of just looking at numbers on a screen, students will get hands-on experience using professional tools to solve real-world problems. The lab will teach them how to turn raw data into smart business decisions, thus moving beyond basic charts to advanced, AI-powered insights.

The partnership gives students access to the same systems used by major global companies. It also includes special training for teachers and workshops to make sure these high-tech skills are taught across different subjects, not just in computer science.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said the goal is to make sure students are ready for the workplace. "As AI changes how industries work, being able to handle data is a must-have skill. This lab will help our students not just use tools, but truly understand and apply data in the real world," he explained.

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A Center for All Subjects

The new lab will be open to students from all areas, including business, healthcare, and finance. This reflects the university’s recent success in global education rankings, where it was recently recognized among the top universities in India for innovation and industry-focused learning.