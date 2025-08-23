In an era where journalism is constantly under scrutiny and digital misinformation spreads faster than truth, one Indian media platform is taking a bold step to rewrite the rules of news broadcasting. Nex News Network, headquartered in Mumbai under the umbrella of Shivaksh Media Group, has positioned itself as the world’s first blockchain-integrated, AI-powered Web3 business news channel a pioneering concept not just for India, but globally.

Launched officially in 2023 after years of technological incubation and market study, Nex News Network is more than just another digital portal. It’s a technology-first, trust-driven ecosystem that delivers verified, immersive, and multilingual business journalism across a wide array of sectors. From founders and startups to investors, government officials, and global enterprises Nex News aims to be the definitive voice of innovation and business intelligence.

A Vision Rooted in Integrity and Innovation

The brainchild of media intelligence expert and entrepreneur Aakash Jugraj, Nex News was conceptualized as a response to the rapid decline of trust in mainstream journalism. "In a world overwhelmed by noise, it is truth that must be amplified," says Jugraj, whose message reflects the company’s core belief journalism backed by integrity and driven by technology.

Under his leadership, Nex News Network has evolved into a hybrid content-tech platform blending the power of blockchain for tamper-proof storytelling, AI for smart content personalization, and Web3/Metaverse for immersive distribution experiences.

More Than News - A New Media Infrastructure

What sets Nex News apart is not only what it reports, but how it reports it. Every article, video, or update that goes live on the platform is authenticated using blockchain technology. This ensures that the original source, timestamp, and editorial ownership remain transparent and immutable — a revolutionary step in tackling fake news and editorial manipulation.

Moreover, the platform supports multilingual publishing (English, Hindi, and regional languages) and distributes content across OTT platforms, mobile apps, social media, and immersive 3D metaverse spaces. Whether you’re reading a startup’s journey in Jaipur, watching an economic policy analysis in Dubai, or attending a virtual press conference in the Nex Metaverse Hall Nex News ensures location-neutral, tech-enhanced access to information.

Built for Businesses, Startups & The Future Economy

Nex News focuses exclusively on business, innovation, and policy journalism, a space often ignored or diluted by mainstream TRP-driven networks. The channel is divided into 51 dedicated content units, each responsible for reporting across over 450 traditional and emerging sectors from manufacturing and banking to space-tech, green energy, AI, and blockchain itself.

Key content themes include:

● Startup & founder journeys

● Government reforms and policy analysis

● Industry expos, tech conferences, and global summits

● Financial market trends and investor reports

● Deep-dives into unicorns, IPOs, and VC activity

● In-depth interviews, podcasts, and original documentaries



This sector-specific focus gives Nex News a business-first credibility that attracts a loyal audience of entrepreneurs, CEOs, investors, policy experts, and students alike.

Why Nex News is a Game-Changer in Journalism

Traditional journalism, especially in business media, is often accused of bias, delay, or sensationalism. Nex News challenges these limitations by implementing a decentralized content model, allowing verified contributors and industry experts to publish directly through blockchain authentication.

Its AI-powered dashboard ensures users only receive content that’s relevant to their interests, industry, or location. Its fact-checking modules, powered by proprietary AI tools, can verify sources, statistics, and even images in real time, significantly reducing errors and editorial bias.

The channel also provides Web3 engagement tools, such as tokenized content access, virtual press events, NFT-backed news archives, and more, truly embracing the digital media of tomorrow.

Flagship Content That Matters

Nex News Network’s credibility is reinforced by its unique programming slate:

● Sagag Bharat: Celebrating unsung government officials and public servants

● Your Story: Highlighting changemakers and grassroots innovation

● Success Story: Showcasing entrepreneurs and business leaders

● Nex Directory: Verified mini-sites for businesses and individuals

● Real Talk: On-ground vox-pop capturing public sentiment

● Author Program: Verified public contributions from thought leaders

● Documentary Series: Visual deep dives into India's culture and governance

● NexPlay OTT: Original shows, economic updates, and expert debates

● Nex Magazine: A digital business magazine for CXOs and startups



Each of these programs is strategically crafted to inspire, inform, and influence the new generation of business leaders.

A Triple Win: For Users, Advertisers & Publishers

Nex News offers a rare win-win-win formula:

For Users: They gain access to trustworthy, AI-personalized, and blockchain-verified news across 450+ sectors, delivered in their language and format of choice.



For Advertisers: The platform’s audience includes business owners, investors, decision-makers, and top-tier professionals. From native content, OTT integrations, Metaverse booths, to verified PR features, Nex News ensures high-impact and transparent ad placements.

For Publishers & Content Creators: Journalists, experts, and institutions can publish verified stories while retaining authorship rights, SEO reach, and global syndication. With 47,000+ media partners, content gets amplified on an unprecedented scale.

Going Global, Staying Credible

Currently available via www.nexnews.org and NexPlay OTT, Nex News has already achieved over 7 million monthly impressions, and continues to grow via global content syndication, strategic partnerships, and AI-based performance analytics.

The company’s parent, Shivaksh Media Group, operates 21 media divisions and 12 subsidiaries, with associate offices in Dubai, California, Malaysia, Chennai, Jaipur, and Bengaluru giving Nex News the infrastructure and network it needs to scale globally while staying deeply rooted in Indian business journalism.

Final Thoughts

Nex News Network is not just reimagining how news is told it’s reimagining who tells it, how it’s trusted, and where it goes. In an age where content is abundant but credibility is scarce, Nex News stands as a beacon of verified, intelligent, and immersive business journalism.

As India continues its march toward a digital-first economy, platforms like Nex News will likely define the narrative, influence decisions, and empower the next generation of leaders.