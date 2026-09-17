Nikita Dutta Bets On Lab-Grown Diamonds Space With Investment In Zinara

New Delhi: Zinara, a modern lab-grown diamond brand redefining fine jewelry through a fresh approach to design, craftsmanship and accessibility, proudly announces that acclaimed Bollywood actress Nikita Dutta has joined the company as a strategic investor.

This milestone marks Dutta's first-ever investment in the consumer brand space, aligning her creative vision with Zinara's mission to make conscious lab-grown diamond jewelry accessible to the modern consumer.

The announcement comes on the heels of recent commercial momentum for Zinara. The brand has achieved impressive revenue growth over the past two quarters. With the festive season approaching, Zinara is positioned to accelerate its expansion and scale aggressively across key markets.

"Zinara has seen significant growth over the last two quarters, and with the festive season ahead, we see a tremendous opportunity to build on that momentum," shared Harshit Abrol, Co-founder & CEO of Zinara and an alumnus of IIT Delhi. "Nikita Dutta joining us as a strategic investor marks an important step in that journey. Her deep understanding of fashion and culture, along with her insight into how the new-age diamond jewellery consumer thinks, discovers and connects with brands, will bring a valuable perspective to Zinara. We believe her association will help us unlock the next phase of our growth and accelerate our ambition of making diamond jewellery more accessible for a wider audience.”

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“For me, jewellery has always been an expression of individuality, and I believe the way we discover and choose jewellery is changing with the new generation. What stood out to me about Zinara is its ability to combine contemporary design with the innovation and accessibility of lab-grown diamonds. This is my first investment in the consumer space, and I’m excited to get started on this journey,” says Nikita Dutta.

Nikita Dutta is widely recognized for her standout performances in films such as Kabir Singh, The Big Bull, Jewel Thief, and her upcoming role in the Dharmatics project Nazdeekiyan. In addition to her thriving cinematic career, she serves as a trusted brand ambassador for major global brands including Adidas, bringing elite commercial appeal and a pulse on contemporary style trends to her strategic partnership with Zinara.

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About Zinara: Zinara is a next-generation jewelry brand specializing in exquisite, sustainably crafted lab-grown diamond pieces. Combining cutting-edge technology with timeless elegance, Zinara offers certified, conflict-free diamonds that possess the exact physical, chemical, and optical properties of mined diamonds without the environmental toll.

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