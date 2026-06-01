NISM and Galgotias University Team Up to Boost Campus Fintech and Securities Market Prep

The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), has entered into a strategic partnership with Galgotias University to expand industry-aligned financial education.

The collaboration will focus on building professional capability across securities markets, derivatives, fintech platforms, and investment ecosystems. As digital financial tools increasingly intersect with traditional industries, the program aims to equip graduates with a practical understanding of market regulations, financial instruments, and capital flows alongside their core technical domains.

Building Ecosystems for Market Simulation

The tie-up builds upon the university’s existing infrastructure, which includes the School of Business and a dedicated Centre for Capital Market Simulation. This center houses an NSE SMART Lab developed alongside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Academy, letting students test trading concepts inside a risk-free environment using real-time market data feed.

The new academic framework will benefit students across diverse tracks, including commerce, management, computer science, and artificial intelligence. Academics emphasize that engineering and tech students building startup ventures stand to benefit significantly by gaining earlier exposure to compliance norms, corporate structures, and institutional fundraising pathways.

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Certification and Resource Integration

Under the newly established terms, NISM will provide specialized study materials, e-learning pathways, and structured certification modules directly to the university campus.

The regulatory institute will also extend its support to institutional capability building through specialized Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs), assessment support systems, and regular expert-led seminars featuring senior capital market professionals.

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Preparing Grads for the Digital Finance Wave

Reflecting on the financial shift, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer of Galgotias University, noted that technology and corporate finance are converging at an unprecedented pace via digital payment gateways and algorithmic trading platforms.

He emphasized that modern founders can no longer rely solely on building a strong technical product. To scale efficiently, entrepreneurs must grasp the mechanics of capital markets, investor psychology, and strict compliance systems. The structured NISM certifications are designed to integrate these vital business components directly into the university's academic core.