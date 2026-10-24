Nitin Dhaboo: Why Selling Is a Life Skill Everyone Needs

Mumbai: In a profession usually defined by targets, pitches and persuasion, Nitin Dhaboo has built his reputation on a quieter idea: that selling, at its best, is simply belief made clear. An Amazon bestselling author and sales coach with more than two decades of experience in media and advertising sales, Dhaboo has spent his career in the rooms where deals are won, lost and learned from.

His debut book, “The Life Skill Called Sales: From Playground to Paycheck,” has become an Amazon bestseller and is available on Amazon, Flipkart and Kindle. The book was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, and Dhaboo has since been felicitated by actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and bestselling author Chetan Bhagat.

RECOGNITION AT A GLANCE

Author Nitin Dhaboo, Amazon Bestselling Author & Sales Coach Book The Life Skill Called Sales: From Playground to Paycheck Book Inauguration Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Felicitated By Neil Nitin Mukesh (Actor) and Chetan Bhagat (Bestselling Author) Excellence Award 2026 Distinguished Sales Coach & Bestselling Author of the Year, 5th Book Turner Gala Event, organised by Teams Applaud, Mumbai Inspiring Business Awards 2026 Best Sales Book Award and Transformational Sales Coaching Award Initiative SalesCoachND: sales psychology, ethical selling, negotiation and leadership

In this conversation, Dhaboo reflects on what pushed him from the sales floor to the writing desk, why he tore down and rebuilt his own manuscript, and what he wants every reader, student, founder or seasoned sales leader, to carry away.

IN THIS INTERVIEW

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I. The Person Behind the Pitch Questions 1 – 2

II. Inside the Writing Room Questions 3 – 6

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III. The Message and the Milestones Questions 7 – 8

IV. The Road Ahead Question 9

I. THE PERSON BEHIND THE PITCH

1. Two decades in media and advertising sales, a bestselling book and a coaching practice. How would you describe Nitin Dhaboo today?

I am an author and sales coach by identity, and a salesperson at heart. Most of my career has been spent in media and advertising sales, closing deals, building client relationships and learning what actually makes a person say yes.

My first book, The Life Skill Called Sales, is my attempt to bring decades of real conversations, rejections and wins into a form anyone can use, whether or not they carry a sales target.

2. Many professionals master a craft and simply move on. What made you stop and put your experience into a book?

The spark came from an unlikely place. I met a doctor who spends his weekends treating people who cannot afford healthcare. There is no fee and no fanfare. He does it only because he wants to give something back.

That conversation stayed with me. I had spent years mastering one skill, and I had never really given anything back to the people who are learning it.

So I decided to turn my failures, breakthroughs and client meetings into a guide that helps other sales professionals move faster than I did. The book was my way of paying it forward.

II. INSIDE THE WRITING ROOM

3. The book began as a guide for sales professionals but travelled well beyond them. When did you realise it was bigger than you had planned?

It happened while I was writing. The book simply refused to stay in its lane, because sales is not confined to a sales floor.

It is the friend you convince to try a new restaurant, the raise you ask for, the idea you get your team to believe in. These are moments people live through every day without ever calling them selling, and writing about them was the most satisfying part.

Early readers would tell me, “I do this too.” That was exactly the reaction I had hoped for.

4. Reworking a manuscript is rarely easy. What led you to take yours apart and rebuild it?

My early drafts leaned heavily on media sales, because that is the world I know best. Somewhere along the way I realised I was writing a niche book when I had something universal to say.

So I made the difficult decision to rebuild it. I changed the examples, the language and the framework so that someone in any field, or anyone who needs a yes in daily life, could see themselves in it.

It cost me time, but it is the reason the book works for a student, a founder and a veteran sales leader alike.

5. How much of the book comes from the media-sales floor, and how much from theory?

Media sales is fast and relationship-driven. It teaches you very quickly that nobody buys from a script. They buy from trust.

Every failed pitch taught me something about human behaviour, and every closed deal taught me about timing, listening and belief. That grounding, not theory or borrowed frameworks, is the backbone of the book.

I did not write it from a classroom. I wrote it from years of being in the room when it mattered.

6. Every writer meets a blank page. How did you deal with yours?

I stopped treating writing as a performance and started treating it as a conversation. The moment I sat down to “write a book,” I froze. The moment I imagined explaining an idea to a young salesperson over coffee, the words came easily.

When I did hit a wall, I went back to the field. I sat through a client conversation or replayed an old negotiation in my head. Sales became my cure for writer’s block, because it never runs out of material, and neither does life.

III. THE MESSAGE AND THE MILESTONES

7. If a reader forgets everything else, what is the one idea you want them to remember?

That selling disappears the moment belief and honesty take its place. Most of us are taught to fear the word “sales” and to link it with pressure, pitches and pretending.

I want readers to finish the book and see the opposite: the strongest sales they will ever make are built on genuine conviction and clarity, not tricks.

If even one reader stops avoiding a hard conversation, whether it is a raise, a pitch or an idea, because of something in these pages, I have done my job.

8. From years of scattered notes to an Amazon bestseller, inaugurated by the Chief Minister and now award-winning. How do you look back on the journey?

It was a process of turning years of raw, real-life experience into a structured guide, sharpening the narrative and refining the message while keeping it authentic. I wanted it to read like a professional, polished guide without losing the honesty of lived experience.

Today the book is in readers’ hands, and it has been recognised with the Best Sales Book Award and the Transformational Sales Coaching Award at the Inspiring Business Awards 2026.

IV. THE ROAD AHEAD

9. What is next for Nitin Dhaboo, and can readers expect another book soon?

Yes. I am currently writing my next book in Hindi, so that the same message can reach an even wider audience in their own language. Sales as a life skill should not have a language barrier.

That is all I will say for now. Please stay tuned.

“Sales begins the moment belief becomes clear in words.”

Nitin Dhaboo, Amazon Bestselling Author & Sales Coach