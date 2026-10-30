NJ Group’s Journey of Turning Financial Awareness into Long-Term Wealth Creation

At a time when no one knew about mutual funds and there was a lot of skepticism around investing in stock markets, 2 friends, Mr. Neeraj Choksi and Mr. Jignesh Desai saw an opportunity. In 1994, with a simple mission of providing financial independence to every household in India, a seed was sown and NJ India Invest was born.

Today in the ever-evolving world of finance, NJ has carved out a reputation as one of India’s largest mutual fund distributors. With an AUM of over Rs 3.19 lakh crore, 47.33+ lakh happy investors, and 56,900+ distributors, NJ has helped countless families stay the course in their wealth building journey and steadily moved the needle toward financial security. (Data as of 31st August 2026. Assets managed by various AMCs, mobilised by NJ. Source - NJ Internal)

The journey to the top was anything but easy. It required resilience, persistence, and an unwavering belief in the power of long-term investing at a time when financial awareness was still in its infancy. Like many enduring institutions, NJ’s story is one of steady steps rather than sudden leaps. From its early days as a small distribution venture to becoming a nationwide platform with a presence across hundreds of locations, NJ’s growth mirrors the evolution of India’s mutual fund industry itself.

What truly sets NJ apart is the vision that goes beyond distribution numbers. At its core lies a philosophy centred on financial literacy, inclusion, and empowering investors to make informed decisions. By combining strong processes, a technology-driven platform, and continuous partner training, NJ has built an ecosystem that enables distributors to scale their practices while delivering consistent value to clients. This approach has ensured that partners are not merely participants in the ecosystem, but catalysts of financial awareness in their own communities.

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Over the years, the group has also expanded its footprint across complementary businesses such as asset management, insurance broking, NBFC services, and technology, reinforcing its commitment to building a comprehensive financial services platform.

As India moves toward greater financial participation, NJ continues to focus on its founding purpose, enabling more households to participate in formal investing and build long-term wealth with confidence. With a legacy built on trust and a future driven by innovation, the organisation remains committed to empowering investors, partners, and communities alike.

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NJ Wealth is the flagship company of NJ Group which was established in 1994. Over the decades, the Group has steadily spread its wings into multiple financial service domains including insurance broking, asset management, non-banking financial services, and technology services. NJ Group has also spread its wings including insurance broking, asset management, non banking financial services, and technology services. NJ Group has become a family of 2,700+ employees with offices across 250+ locations all over India. (Data as of 31 August 2026. Source - NJ Internal)