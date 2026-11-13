'No One Should Be Harmed in the Name of God': House of All Faiths & Communities Launches in London

London: The House of All Faiths & Communities (HOFAC) was officially launched on 1 November at St Ethelburga’s Centre for Reconciliation and Peace in the City of London. The event brought together faith and community leaders, diplomats and peace ambassadors from the UK and other countries.

Founded by philanthropist and humanitarian Mohanji, HOFAC is based on a shared principle: no person, living being, community or culture should be harmed in the name of God, faith or religion. Its work focuses on three key areas: responsibility, accountability and respect.

The launch event, titled Need of the Hour: The Leaders’ Responsibility, took place ahead of Inter Faith Week (8–15 November). Attendees travelled from Scotland, Belgium, New York and Serbia.

The choice of venue also carried significance. St Ethelburga’s, a medieval church destroyed by an IRA bomb in 1993, was later rebuilt as a centre for reconciliation and peace.

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“Not a Photo-Op Space”

During the opening session, Mohanji spoke about the experiences that led to the formation of HOFAC. He explained that, over the years, he had attended several interfaith forums where discussions and speeches did not always lead to practical action.

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His Excellency Vladimir Božović, Consul General of the Republic of Serbia in New York and a HOFAC Peace Ambassador, also spoke about the importance of taking action beyond annual gatherings.

Swami Suryananda of Skanda Vale highlighted the connection between love and service to others.

A message from Sri Goswami Sushil ji Maharaj of New Delhi, National Convenor of the Indian Parliament of All Religions and HOFAC’s first Advisor, was also read at the event. He described the initiative as an effort to bring faith and community leaders together through mutual respect, responsibility and meaningful action.

In another message, Haji Syed Salman Chishti of Dargah Ajmer Sharif, a HOFAC Peace Ambassador, shared his thoughts on the role of dialogue and understanding.

The Leaders’ Panel: From the Silent Majority to Civic Action

A panel discussion on The Leaders’ Responsibility was one of the main sessions at the launch. Moderated by HOFAC CEO Christopher Greenwood, the discussion was also recorded as the organisation’s first podcast. Three leaders from different traditions discussed what responsibility means in everyday life. A recurring point was the need to encourage people who oppose hatred and extremism to speak up and take practical action.

Jeremy Wootliff, Director of the GPS Network, which works with people and organisations responding to extremism and hatred, spoke about what he described as “waking up the silent majority”. The network brings together people of different faiths, as well as those with no religious affiliation, to support community-level action.

Dr Richa Sinha MBE, Chair of the Scottish Hindu Foundation, welcomed the initiative and said it was relevant to the current times. She spoke about the importance of allowing difficult conversations and ensuring that leaders remain open to criticism and different opinions.

Swami Suryananda, a monk of Skanda Vale for 40 years, encouraged leaders to move away from defining themselves through opposition to others. Instead, he highlighted the importance of focusing on shared values.

In Harmony with British Culture

HOFAC also outlined its position on the relationship between faith communities and British culture. The organisation believes that different faith and community groups should live in harmony with the country’s existing culture rather than seek to change it. It also emphasised the importance of cultural roots and their role in helping younger generations maintain a sense of identity and belonging.

Christopher Greenwood, CEO of HOFAC, explained that the organisation was established to encourage practical involvement rather than limit discussions to meetings and conferences.

What Comes Next

Following its London launch, HOFAC plans to establish a chapter in New York, with registration expected in the coming weeks. HOFAC will begin onboarding members who agree to its principles. These include speaking out against wrongdoing within their own communities when it causes harm to society or others. The organisation also plans to engage with councils, governments and other organisations through statements outlining actions and develop programmes focused on education, awareness and culture.