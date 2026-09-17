NSE IPO 2026: Key Details, Issue Size, Price Band and Listing Expectations

Something Indian investors have been waiting years for is now just days away. The National Stock Exchange of India is set to open its NSE IPO on September 17, 2026, and close it on September 21. If you have been tracking this one, here is a full rundown of what you need to know before you apply.

Key IPO Details at a Glance

Detail Information IPO Open Date September 17, 2026 IPO Close Date September 21, 2026 Anchor Investor Bidding September 16, 2026 Price Band Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,785 per share Lot Size 8 shares Minimum Investment (Retail) Rs 14,280 at upper band Issue Size Rs 22,561.57 crore Issue Type 100% Offer for Sale (OFS) Allotment Date September 22, 2026 Listing Date September 24, 2026 (BSE)

Issue Size and Structure

This is a book-built IPO worth Rs 22,561.57 crore, and it is structured purely as an Offer for Sale of 12.64 crore equity shares. What that means practically: NSE gets nothing from this. Every rupee raised goes to the shareholders who are selling their stakes, not back into the business. Names on that seller list include State Bank of India, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and The New India Assurance Company, among others.

The offer was originally proposed at 14.9 crore shares, which would have pushed the size to around Rs 30,000 crore. That number was trimmed before the final filing. At the upper price band, NSE's implied market cap works out to roughly Rs 4.42 lakh crore. This makes it India's second-largest IPO ever after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870 crore issue in 2024.

Price Band and Investor Quota

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NSE has set the price band between Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,785 per share. For retail applicants, the minimum lot is 8 shares, so you are looking at Rs 14,280 if you bid at the top of the band. The issue is divided with up to 50% going to Qualified Institutional Buyers, a minimum of 35% set aside for retail investors, and at least 15% reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.

Financials

For FY26, NSE posted total income of Rs 18,713.37 crore, a slight dip from Rs 19,176.83 crore in FY25. Net profit also came down, from Rs 12,187.69 crore last year to Rs 10,302.06 crore this year. The numbers are still strong by any reasonable measure, though the year-on-year decline is something to factor in. Most market watchers see this as a stock better held over the long run rather than traded in and out of quickly.

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GMP and Listing Expectations

Unofficial market signals have been encouraging. When SEBI gave the final nod, grey market trades jumped to a premium of Rs 285 per share. That has since settled to around Rs 208 as of September 15, 2026, still implying a potential listing price near Rs 1,993 and an upside of about 12% from the upper band. The listing on BSE is scheduled for September 24.

Worth repeating, though: GMP numbers come from informal trades and shift fast. They are not a guarantee of where the stock opens. Treat them as mood indicators, not price targets.

Things to Keep in Mind

Because this is a full OFS, no money comes back to NSE for expansion, technology, or any other purpose. Buyers are simply funding an exit for existing investors. Also worth noting: the exchange paid a Rs 6.04 crore penalty in May 2026 tied to a technical glitch from April 2024, and smaller fines for two earlier disruptions. Not alarming on their own, but they do flag a track record of system-level hiccups that investors should be aware of.

Applications open September 17 via ASBA or UPI through any registered broker. The window shuts September 21, allotment follows on September 22, and shares hit demat accounts on September 23.