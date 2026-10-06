Odoo 20 Brings Simpler Operations And Deeper Tax Compliance Support To Indian Businesses

Odoo Experience India 2026 brought together 35,000 attendees at Mahatma Mandir Convention Center in Gandhinagar, giving businesses an early look at the company's latest technology direction, including a live preview of Odoo 20. The two-day event featured more than 250 talks, 180+ exhibitors, and 10 masterclasses, with sessions spanning business, technology, development, and industry-specific use cases.

The bigger story emerging from the event was not simply a new version of an ERP platform. Odoo 20 signals a shift toward business software that can increasingly understand information, automate processes, and take action, while also becoming more closely adapted to individual market requirements.

For Indian businesses, that shift combines the global push towards AI and automation with stronger localized accounting and HR compliance, from local accounting and taxation requirements to localized payroll capabilities.

Smarter software, more productive work!

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Odoo 20 introduces a broader set of natively integrated AI agents designed to work directly with business information and workflows.

Users can ask an AI agent to create or update records, analyze files, generate images, and perform actions within Odoo. Agents can also be triggered by automated or scheduled actions, while live updates show users what an agent is doing instead of simply displaying a generic processing message. Voice interaction and connections through the Model Context Protocol (MCP) further expand how users can interact with Odoo and external AI systems. This changes AI's role inside an enterprise system.

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Instead of asking AI only to summarize a report or draft an email, a business user can increasingly use it to work with the underlying business data and execute tasks.

That approach runs across several parts of Odoo 20. In eCommerce, for example, the AI assistant can edit product names, descriptions, and prices or generate product images. In marketing, AI can assist with campaign creation, while the Social Marketing app can use AI to write social media posts. On websites, the AI Website Assistant can create pages, modify website elements, generate or retrieve content, and help users build websites through natural-language instructions.

Automation moves deeper into everyday business operations.

The AI developments sit alongside a wider set of workflow changes across Odoo 20.

In CRM, businesses can configure more flexible lead distribution rules and improve lead generation. In manufacturing, production planning and work-order management have been expanded. Inventory introduces improvements around allocation, intercompany operations, and customer lead times. Marketing automation adds event-based triggers, webhooks, and a visual workflow builder.

The idea is not to add AI as a separate layer sitting outside business operations but to make automation part of the workflows businesses already use.

That is particularly relevant to Odoo's integrated model, where CRM, sales, accounting, inventory, manufacturing, HR, eCommerce, marketing, and other applications operate within the same business environment.

For India, Odoo 20 goes beyond AI.

For the Indian market, one of the most significant parts of the release is the expansion of local accounting and compliance capabilities.

Odoo 20 extends GST compliance to composition taxpayers, with dedicated support for the composition scheme and statutory returns, including CMP-08 and GSTR-4. The India localization also supports GST QRMP workflows, including quarterly GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B filings, monthly PMT-06 payments, and the optional Invoice Furnishing Facility for B2B invoices.

This brings more of the compliance process directly into the same accounting environment where businesses maintain their transaction data.

TDS becomes more flexible.

Odoo 20 also introduces more flexibility in handling tax deducted at source.

Businesses can configure TDS for different stages of a transaction, including TDS & Payment, TDS Only, or Payment Only, giving greater control over how tax deduction and payment processes are handled.

The India localization also supports TDS processing through vendor bills or payments, along with TDS and TCS reporting and retention of historical tax configurations.

Import costs become part of the inventory picture.

For businesses that import goods, Odoo 20 introduces a new Bill of Entry flow.

The workflow allows businesses to record import customs duty and ensure that the duty amount is reflected in inventory costing through landed costs. This connects the cost of bringing goods into the country with their eventual inventory valuation.

The India localization also supports self-invoices for transactions covered under the GST Reverse Charge Mechanism, including purchases from unregistered suppliers, while accounting for eligible input tax credit.

Compliance infrastructure gets visibility too.

Another India-specific addition addresses the infrastructure supporting electronic compliance.

Odoo's IAP Health Check monitors the connection with the GST Suvidha Provider in real time. Businesses can request performance information over defined periods and identify whether timeouts are originating from the provider side or their own system, helping them monitor the infrastructure behind e-invoicing and e-way bill operations.

For companies processing significant transaction volumes, this turns an otherwise invisible technical dependency into something that can be monitored within the system.

Accounting gets a wider India-specific upgrade.

The India release also introduces credit notes for price adjustments and financial statements with the prescribed presentation, classification, and disclosures required under Schedule III, Division I of the Companies Act.

PayU is also now available as a payment provider for India, adding another payment option within the platform.

Together, these changes cover different parts of the financial lifecycle, from recording transactions and managing taxes to imports, statutory reporting, and payments.

For businesses considering Odoo, the updated plans offer more flexibility depending on their needs. The Standard plan is now ₹580/user/month, while the Custom plan is ₹1,080/user/month.

For employees who need lighter access, the Light User plan is available at ₹195/user/month.

What does Odoo 20 mean for businesses??

Globally, Odoo is moving AI closer to the point where it can interact with business information and perform tasks, rather than simply assist users with answers or content. In India, that development is being accompanied by deeper localization across GST, TDS, customs, financial reporting, reverse-charge transactions, and digital compliance.

For businesses, the practical implication is fewer processes that need to be handled separately: the same platform can increasingly connect operational data with the financial and compliance workflows built around it.

Odoo Experience India provided an early view of that direction, with Odoo 20 showcased across applications including Accounting, Website, Inventory, HR, MRP, eCommerce, CRM, and Sales ahead of its release.