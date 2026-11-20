For a person with a disability, a police station can be an important point of access to protection, support, and justice. It is where a complaint is filed, a right is asserted, a grievance is recorded. However, physical and communication barriers can sometimes make accessing these services difficult. Steps at the entrance, counters that are not wheelchair-accessible, or a lack of trained assistance can create avoidable barriers. Addressing these barriers is essential to ensuring that persons with disabilities can approach the police and seek assistance with dignity.

In Rajasthan, a step towards addressing these accessibility concerns has been taken. The developments leading to the directive offer a useful example of how formal representations can contribute to accessibility reform.

From representation to order

I, Dr. Arvinder Singh, submitted a representation to the Rajasthan Home Department and the Director General of Police, setting out the need to make police stations more accessible to persons with disabilities. The Home Department subsequently issued directions to the police headquarters to take the necessary steps. The process followed a formal administrative route, with the representation placing specific accessibility concerns before the authorities. The episode was reported by Dainik Bhaskar, Khaskhabar and AR Live News in July 2026.

The significance of this development lies in the scope of the response. A formal representation brought the accessibility requirements of police stations to the attention of the authorities, followed by directions intended to address the issue across the state's police infrastructure. Individual complaints about individual buildings address specific locations, while a state-level directive can provide a broader framework for action.

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Why the police station matters

India's Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 provides for accessibility in public buildings and services. Its underlying principle is that access should be built into public infrastructure rather than arranged only when a person needs it. Police stations are an important test of this principle because they must be accessible to people seeking protection, reporting offences or requesting assistance.

The matter also carries a legal dimension. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, governs criminal procedure, including the recording of information relating to cognizable offences under Section 173. Ensuring that persons with disabilities can physically access police stations and communicate their complaints is therefore an important part of making the justice system accessible. Accessibility here is not a courtesy. It is an essential part of ensuring that everyone can seek the protection of the law.

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The method behind the result

My approach to accessibility advocacy has involved seeking documented information and institutional responses across different sectors. Through Panacea Disability Rights Activists (PDRA), an initiative of Panacea Educational Society, I have used the Right to Information (RTI) Act to seek information on accessibility across banks, transport bodies and public institutions. The RTI route generates documented responses, helping identify gaps and giving advocacy a clear factual basis.

My accessibility work has also involved engaging with institutions beyond the police system. In the banking sector, my RTI campaign brought accessibility gaps to the attention of banks, including Bank of India. The official campaign material and supporting records should be used to substantiate the specific corrective steps attributed to Bank of India and RBL Bank before both are named here. My work in the transport sector has also involved raising accessibility concerns with the relevant authorities. The police station directive is part of a wider approach: identify accessibility gaps, document them and seek an institutional response.

My perspective on accessibility is shaped by both lived experience and professional work. I have lived with a locomotor disability since childhood due to polio. I also lead Arth Group as CMD and CEO, having previously held leadership roles at Dr. Lal PathLabs and Piramal Diagnostics. This experience has helped me understand institutional processes and frame accessibility concerns in ways that can support practical administrative action.

What other states can take from this

Three lessons stand out.

First, accessibility reform can move forward more effectively when concerns are presented through a specific, actionable request. A representation that identifies the problem, cites the relevant law and sets out practical recommendations gives a department something concrete to consider.

Second, the unit of change matters. A state-level directive can provide a common framework for improving accessibility across police stations, while individual assessments can help identify the work required at each location.

Third, documentation provides a basis for accountability. States looking to take similar steps can begin by asking their police departments, through the RTI Act, how many police stations currently meet the applicable accessibility standards and what facilities are available at those locations. The responses can help establish a baseline for identifying gaps, setting priorities and tracking progress.

The work that remains

A directive is a beginning, not a finish. Its value will be measured through implementation at individual police stations: whether accessible entry points and other necessary facilities are provided, police personnel receive appropriate disability-sensitisation training, and persons with disabilities can approach the police and communicate their concerns with dignity. Implementation will need regular monitoring and follow-up to assess progress and address gaps. Other states can also examine their existing infrastructure and take steps to strengthen accessibility in their police stations.