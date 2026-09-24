OneCrest Infra acquires 8 Acres of land on NH-44 in Murthal, Sonipat; Plans International-Style Destination Shopping Village

NEW DELHI: OneCrest Infra, a Gurugram-based real estate developer, has acquired 8 acres of land along NH-44 in Sonipat, Haryana, through an outright purchase. Situated on the same side of the road, barely 1 km before the landmark Amrik Sukhdev at Murthal, the site is strategically positioned at the heart of Murthal’s food and hospitality hub.

The proposed development is planned as a large-format, open-air destination bringing together premium retail, specialty and global F&B, family entertainment, experiential leisure and hospitality under one integrated development.

Murthal has developed into a recognised highway dining and leisure destination, supported by its location on NH-44 and its appeal among visitors from Delhi-NCR as well as travellers heading towards Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. OneCrest Infra plans to build on this established consumer movement by creating a destination where people can shop, dine, spend leisure time and stay, rather than simply stop for a meal before continuing their journey.

Vaarun Virmaani, Founder & Chairman, OneCrest Infra, said, “Murthal has developed a unique consumer ecosystem where travellers on NH-44 increasingly choose to stop, relax, and make the journey itself part of the experience. We see a clear opportunity to build on this momentum by introducing a curated destination combining shopping, dining, entertainment, and hospitality. Internationally, walkable shopping villages outside major metros are established, highly successful formats, and we want to bring that benchmark to the NCR corridor. Murthal offers the exact location, connectivity, and consumer density required for a project of this scale.”

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Designed as an open-air shopping and lifestyle destination, the project is expected to feature pedestrian-friendly shopping avenues, landscaped spaces, curated dining zones and experiential areas for families and visitors. A premium hotel is also planned as part of the development, adding a hospitality component to the destination.

The project is being developed under OneCrest Infra’s build-to-lease model, allowing the company to retain ownership and undertake long-term management and curation of the asset. The format is expected to provide brands with dedicated store formats and visibility along the NH-44 frontage while allowing the overall retail and F&B mix to be curated as a single destination.

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The location also stands to benefit from future improvements in regional connectivity. The proposed Delhi–Panipat–Karnal Namo Bharat (RRTS) corridor is also expected to improve regional connectivity. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) identifies Murthal as part of the Delhi–Panipat–Karnal corridor, which is currently under developmental stage

With the land acquisition now completed, OneCrest Infra has initiated the master planning, architectural design and environmental processes for the project. The company will subsequently begin discussions with potential retail, F&B, entertainment and hospitality brands as the project design takes shape.

The proposed destination is expected to add a new dimension to Murthal’s commercial and leisure ecosystem and create a differentiated retail format along the NH-44 corridor.

About OneCrest Infra