Online Fixed Deposit Account Opening: Process, Documents And Eligibility

Keeping surplus money in a savings account may not always help it grow at the same pace as inflation. A fixed deposit (FD) lets you earn a fixed interest rate while keeping the principal invested for a chosen period. With digital banking, you no longer need to visit a branch to open an FD. The process can often be completed online by selecting the deposit amount, tenure and interest payout option.

If you plan to open a fixed deposit online, knowing the eligibility criteria, documents and account opening process can make the process easier.

Who Can Open a Fixed Deposit Account?

Banks and financial institutions have specific eligibility requirements for opening a fixed deposit. These requirements vary by institution and FD type.

The following categories can generally open fixed deposits, subject to the institution's terms:

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Resident individuals: Adults aged 18 years and above can open individual or joint FDs.

Senior citizens: Individuals aged 60 years and above may be eligible for additional interest rates on certain deposits.

Minors: A parent or legal guardian can open an FD on behalf of a minor.

Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs): HUFs can open FDs subject to the applicable rules.

Businesses and firms: Certain businesses can invest surplus funds in fixed deposits.

Eligibility can differ between institutions, so check the applicable terms before starting the application.

Documents Needed to Open an FD Online

Having the required documents ready can speed up the online application. The exact documents may vary by bank or financial institution.

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Document Purpose Aadhaar Card, Passport, Voter ID or Driving License Identity and address verification PAN Card or applicable tax document Tax-related verification Bank account details Transfer of the deposit amount Recent photograph or live selfie Identity verification during digital KYC Nominee details Recording the nominee for the deposit

Some institutions may also require Video KYC or additional documents based on the applicant and type of deposit.

Digital KYC Requirements

For online account opening, keep the following ready:

A mobile number linked to your Aadhaar, where Aadhaar-based verification is available

A clear photograph or live selfie

A valid PAN card

A smartphone or computer with a camera and microphone if Video KYC is required

An active bank account for transferring the deposit amount

Keeping these details ready can help avoid delays during the application process.

Steps to Open a Fixed Deposit Online

Opening an FD online generally involves a few simple steps. The exact process may vary by platform.

Select the Deposit and Enter Your Details

Open the platform: Log in to your internet banking account or a digital financial platform such as the JioFinance app. Select fixed deposit: Go to the investment section and choose the option to open a fixed deposit online. Enter the deposit amount: Enter the amount you want to invest. Choose the tenure: Select the period for which you want to keep the money invested. Select the interest payout option: Depending on the FD, you may be able to choose cumulative interest or periodic payouts.

Review the interest rate, maturity amount and applicable terms before proceeding.

Complete Verification and Make the Payment

Once the deposit details are selected, the next steps usually include:

Complete KYC: Verify your identity using the available digital KYC process. Add nominee details: Enter the nominee's name, relationship and other required information. Transfer the deposit amount: Pay the chosen amount from your linked bank account through an available payment method. Receive confirmation: After the FD is booked, you can receive a digital confirmation or deposit receipt.

Platforms such as JioFinance can also make it easier to view available fixed deposit options and compare applicable terms before booking.

Benefits of Opening an FD Online

Digital FD booking can make the process more convenient compared with visiting a branch. Here are the benefits of opening a Fixed Deposit online:

No branch visit: You can complete the application online where digital booking is supported.

Paperless process: You can submit documents digitally instead of using physical forms.

Flexible access: View deposit details through the digital platform.

Easy comparison: Interest rates, tenure options and other terms can be reviewed before making a decision.

Quick confirmation: Digital platforms can provide confirmation and deposit records after successful booking.

Exact features and processing times depend on the bank or financial institution.

Tips to Manage Your Fixed Deposits

Once you open an FD, a few simple practices can help you manage your money better.

Consider splitting large deposits: Dividing a large amount across different FDs with different maturity dates can provide better access to funds when needed.

Check tax requirements: Review whether tax-related forms such as Form 15G or Form 15H apply.

Review renewal instructions: Check whether the deposit renews automatically at maturity and understand the applicable terms.

Compare rates before renewal: Interest rates can change, so review the available options before renewing an FD.

These steps can help you balance returns with your need for access to funds.

Conclusion

Opening a fixed deposit online can make investing surplus money more convenient. The process generally involves checking eligibility, preparing KYC documents, selecting the deposit amount and tenure, completing verification and transferring the funds. Digital platforms can further simplify the process by bringing FD options and account management features together.