Orchita Sporshia Joins HEYVIP.LIVE as New Brand Ambassador

HEYVIP.LIVE , a leading sports news website, has appointed Orchita Sporshia as the new brand ambassador. She will be the face of the website in print and social media from now on and will be actively participating in many types of marketing activities.

Orchita Sporshia is a Bangladeshi-based actress and filmmaker. She has acted in over 100 TV series and been the brand ambassador of many other premium brands such as Samsung, Foster Clarks, Airtel, and other brands.

She has around 1 million followers on Instagram and is best known for her amazing acting skills. Along with acting and producing films, she is also a hardcore sports lover. This is why her association with the platform is considered a smart move.

Now the audience of HEYVIP.LIVE will feel more connected with the platform and be more driven. An official spokesperson of the HEYVIP.LIVE website has recently said, “HEYVIP.LIVE always believes in keeping its audience providing updated news from the sports world with a fresh preceptive.

Our association with Sporshia is a move made in this direction only. We believe that her charismatic personality and enthusiasm resonate well with what we thrive at HEYVIP.LIVE. This makes us confident that this partnership will work for a long time.”

Sporshia is equally positive about this association.

About Orchita Sporshia:

Orchita Sporshia is a very renowned Bangladeshi actress and producer. She established a production company, named as Kochchop Films under which is actively producing TV series, short files, and telefilms.

She even worked as an art director and assistant director at Apple Box Film LTD. Her first film was Bandhan in 2017, and she was also featured in films such as Manusher Bagan.

Chok, Fire Dekha, and many more. She even showed her acting skills in TV series such as Impossible, Ujan Ganger Naiya, Torun Turkey, and Evengreen. She has a glorious acting career with many hits and accolades under her name.

Her magnificent acting career has made her a talk of the town across Bangladesh. Her fanbase has spread all over world.

About HEYVIP.LIVE:

HEYVIP.LIVE is a leading sports news website, offering updates about the latest sports events such as football, cricket, and many more. It operates in Bangladesh and offers a highly optimized experience for Bangali audiences.