Orphaned by Fate, Crowned by Determination, Odisha’s Rasmita Sahoo Strikes Gold at Khelo India Water Sports Festival

Srinagar, Aug 22: Two road accidents had brought devastation in the life of Odisha’s Rasmita Sahoo, but her gold medal in the women’s 200-metre canoe singles at Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 was no accident.

It was the culmination of years of the 23-year-old’s hard work that fetched Rasmita top honours when she clocked 53.53 seconds, ahead of athletes from Kerala and Madhya Pradesh in Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake.

Rasmita, who hails from a fishing community of Choudwar, Cuttack, was just nine years old when her father, a fisherman, met with a motor accident in 2011, leaving him critically injured, and their five-member family without livelihood.

Four years later, in 2015, her mother met with a similar road accident, but, unlike Rasmita’s father, she could not battle her injuries and passed away.

This left Rasmita shattered, and the family desolate.

It was not until a friend, who used to swim with Rasmita in the Mahanadi River, suggested that enrolling in the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence at Jagatpur, Odisha, and training in canoeing, kayaking, and rowing would provide her with a stipend that she took water sports seriously.

“We had financial constraints and did not think twice before making the decision,” Rasmita said. “I underwent a trial in canoeing and got selected.”

Rasmita has never looked back ever since.

Rasmita's Past Victories

In the last National Games held in Uttarakhand, she fetched silver in Canoeing Doubles Women’s and a bronze in Canoeing Single Women’s events. Before that, she had won the gold in the Canoeing Single Women’s event in Bhopal.

Having won a gold medal at a national event, Rasmita became eligible for recruitment in Odisha Police and is now a proud officer since 2024 and takes care of a four-member family.

Recalling her struggles, Rasmita said, “We lived in a shack and my father was not able to earn much as a fisherman, but my career in water sports changed that. Now we live comfortably, and I am building a house for my family.”

She credits Laishram Johanson Singh, the Odisha water sports team coach, for her success.

“When I started participating in national-level events, I didn’t have money to travel and diet. My coach used to pay money to me so that I could travel, have good food, and excel at these events,” Rasmita said.

She is now preparing for the 2026 Asian Games set to be held in Japan from September 19, 2026, to October 4, 2026.

“I want to represent India in an international event and would do my best to fulfill this dream,” Rasmita said. “Recently, we practiced in a water body inhabited by crocodiles. I also practiced in the water body, which had a high water flow due to the outlet of the Hirakud Dam.”

Rasmita said that she was thrilled to be in Kashmir and enjoyed the Kashmiri weather and cuisine.

“There were some challenges like adjusting to the high altitude, but other than that, my experience of being in this beautiful place has been amazing,” Rasmita said.

Her coach, Laishram Johanson Singh, said he has high hopes of an international medal from her and would train her for the 2026 Asian Games.

“I have been training her continuously since 2020, right from her junior to senior level. She made her first mark in the 2018 Special Area Games. Since then, she has come a long way, and I expect her to win a medal at the 2026 Asian Games,” he said.

