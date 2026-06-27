Oxymed AirSmart ST30 2.0 Review: Is This All-in-One BiPAP Device Worth Buying?

The PAP device market has traditionally been divided into multiple categories. If you need basic CPAP therapy, you buy a CPAP machine. If you require bilevel therapy, you move to a BiPAP. Patients needing backup respiratory support often require an ST device, while advanced ventilation generally calls for an even more expensive volume-assured machine.

The Oxymed AirSmart ST30 2.0 attempts to change that approach.

Rather than focusing on a single therapy category, Oxymed has combined eight therapy modes into one device, positioning the AirSmart ST30 2.0 as an all-in-one BiPAP solution for sleep labs, hospitals, respiratory clinics, and advanced home users. But does it actually justify its ₹62,500 price tag? Here’s a closer look.

Eight Therapy Modes in One Machine

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The biggest selling point of the AirSmart ST30 2.0 is its versatility.

The device offers Fixed CPAP, AutoCPAP, Spontaneous (S), BiLevel Auto, Timed (T), Spontaneous/Timed (S/T), Volume Assured Technology (VAT), and Pressure Control (PC) modes.

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In practical terms, this means the machine can cover therapies that would normally require three or four separate PAP devices. While not every patient will ever use all eight modes, clinics and hospitals that manage different types of respiratory patients may appreciate having them available in a single platform.

Built for More Than Sleep Apnea

Although the AirSmart ST30 2.0 can function as a standard CPAP or AutoCPAP for obstructive sleep apnea, its real strength lies in advanced respiratory support.

The inclusion of ST mode, Pressure Control mode, and Volume Assured Technology makes it suitable for patients who require backup ventilation or volume-targeted therapy. With a pressure range of 4–30 cmH₂O, it is clearly designed for more than routine sleep apnea treatment.

Noticeable Hardware Improvements

Compared to previous generations, Oxymed has made several practical improvements.

The interface now includes dedicated Therapy Start/Stop and Home buttons alongside the rotary control knob, making navigation faster and more intuitive.

Another welcome addition is the heated breathing tube. Combined with the integrated humidifier, it helps reduce condensation inside the tubing while maintaining humidity throughout therapy, improving comfort for users who experience rainout.

Wireless Pulse Oximetry is a Standout Feature

One feature that immediately stands out is the bundled Bluetooth pulse oximeter.

After pairing, the device continuously records oxygen saturation (SpO₂) and pulse rate, storing this information alongside therapy data. Being able to review oxygen trends together with airflow, leak, pressure, and respiratory events provides additional clinical insight, particularly for respiratory patients.

While pulse oximetry support exists on some premium PAP platforms internationally, it remains relatively uncommon as a standard bundled accessory in devices available in India.

Better Connectivity Than Before

Oxymed has also modernised its data management.

Instead of requiring users to manually export reports using a USB drive, the AirSmart ST30 2.0 comes with a factory-installed SD card capable of storing up to two years of therapy data.

The device also supports cloud synchronisation through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and an integrated 4G SIM, allowing therapy data to be accessed remotely. An Android application is currently available for reviewing therapy information.

Useful Information on the Display

The home screen displays several parameters that users and clinicians frequently monitor, including:

Current therapy pressure

Residual AHI

Leak values

P95 pressure

Oxygen saturation (SpO₂)

Pulse rate

Users can also review therapy summaries for the previous 1, 7, and 30 days directly from the device.

Where It Could Improve

One aspect that raises questions is the menu structure.

The settings list includes both BPAP and Spontaneous (S) Mode as separate options, despite both appearing to function similarly in clinical use. It isn’t immediately clear why both have been included, and additional clarification from the manufacturer would help users better understand the distinction.

An iPhone application is also currently unavailable, meaning iOS users cannot yet access therapy data through a dedicated mobile app.

Verdict: Worth Buying?

The Oxymed AirSmart ST30 2.0 isn’t aimed at someone simply looking for an entry-level CPAP machine. Its biggest advantage lies in bringing together multiple therapy modes—including CPAP, AutoCPAP, advanced bilevel therapy, ST mode, Pressure Control, and Volume Assured Technology—into a single device.

For hospitals, sleep laboratories, respiratory clinics, and users who may require advanced PAP therapy over time, that versatility is difficult to ignore. Add in features such as a heated tube, wireless pulse oximetry, cloud connectivity, long-term SD card storage, and a pressure range extending to 30 cmH₂O, and the package becomes even more compelling.