Oxysure Home 5L Oxygen Concentrator Review: Pros, Cons & Expert Verdict

Oxysure Home 5L Oxygen Concentrator raises the bar with real-time oxygen purity monitoring without pressing a button, while its lightweight 13.9 kg design makes it one of India’s lightest 5 LPM home oxygen concentrators, backed by a wide service network.

The Oxysure Home 5L is a 5 LPM continuous-flow oxygen concentrator for home and clinic use. Its key feature is a real-time oxygen purity display, allowing users to see oxygen concentration continuously while the machine is running.

This review looks at its performance, usability, safety, portability and after-sales support.

The standout feature: real-time oxygen purity display

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The most notable feature of the Oxysure Home 5L is its live oxygen purity display.

The machine continuously shows the oxygen concentration while it is operating. There is no need to press a button or enter a separate diagnostic mode to check the purity reading.

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For regular home oxygen users, this gives direct visibility into the oxygen concentration being produced by the machine.

During independent testing, the Oxysure Home 5L reportedly delivered approximately 95.6% oxygen purity at 5 LPM, even at its maximum continuous-flow setting.

The manufacturer specifies an oxygen concentration of 93% ±3%.

Designed for continuous-flow oxygen therapy

The Oxysure Home 5L provides continuous oxygen flow from 0.5 to 5 LPM.

It uses a traditional floating-ball flowmeter, making the selected oxygen flow easy to see and adjust without navigating through digital menus.

The prescribed flow should always be set according to the treating doctor’s recommendation.

Why 0.1 LPM flow adjustment matters

The Oxysure Home 5L allows the flow to be adjusted in 0.1 LPM increments.

This provides finer control when a doctor has prescribed a specific oxygen flow rather than limiting the user to wider preset intervals.

The floating-ball flowmeter also gives a clear visual indication of the selected flow.

Single-switch operation keeps things simple

The Oxysure Home 5L has one power switch positioned on the front panel.

Unlike some concentrators that use a main switch at the rear along with a separate button on the front, the Oxysure Home 5L can be operated using one easily accessible switch.

This keeps everyday operation simple for patients and caregivers.

How does it perform at 5 LPM?

Performance at maximum flow is an important consideration in any 5 LPM oxygen concentrator.

Independent testing reported approximately 95.6% oxygen purity at 5 LPM, indicating that the machine can maintain strong oxygen concentration even at its maximum rated continuous flow.

This is within the manufacturer’s specified oxygen concentration range of 93% ±3%.

What happens when the power comes back?

The Oxysure Home 5L retains the selected flow setting after a power interruption.

When electricity is restored, the concentrator can restart at the previously selected flow rather than requiring the user to set it again.

The machine does not have an internal battery, however, and requires AC mains power to operate.

Safety has received considerable attention

The Oxysure Home 5L incorporates multiple alarms and protection systems covering areas such as power, pressure, flow and machine operation.

It also includes a fire-safety valve in the oxygen tubing system, designed to help restrict the movement of fire through the tubing if the cannula is exposed to a flame.

Standard oxygen safety precautions remain essential. Smoking, candles, open flames and other ignition sources should always be kept away from oxygen equipment.

Filtration for everyday Indian conditions

The machine uses a multi-stage filtration system, including washable filters and HEPA filtration.

This helps protect the internal components from dust and airborne particles, which is particularly relevant for equipment used regularly in Indian home conditions.

The filters should still be cleaned and maintained according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Relatively easy to move around the home

At approximately 13.9 kg, the Oxysure Home 5L is relatively lightweight for a stationary 5 LPM oxygen concentrator.

It has wheels and a top handle, making it easier to move between rooms when required.

It remains a home oxygen concentrator rather than a portable battery-powered unit, but its lower weight makes everyday movement easier.

One improvement we would like to see is wheel locking, particularly when the machine is placed on an uneven or sloping surface.

Built-in nebuliser and timer

The Oxysure Home 5L includes a built-in nebuliser facility as well as a timer function.

The nebuliser connection is positioned towards the lower rear section of the machine. A front or side-mounted connection would have been more convenient for regular use.

After-sales service is a major advantage

For an oxygen concentrator, after-sales support can be just as important as the machine itself.

Oxysure has built a wide service network across India, with home-service availability in more than 40 locations.

This gives users easier access to servicing, troubleshooting and replacement parts when required.

For a medical device that may be used regularly for several years, Oxysure’s broad service presence is a meaningful advantage.

What about the warranty?

The Oxysure Home 5L comes with a 3-year warranty.

Buyers should confirm the latest warranty coverage and service terms at the time of purchase.

What are the pros?

● Real-time live oxygen purity display

● Purity remains visible without pressing any button

● Approximately 95.6% measured oxygen purity at 5 LPM

● Continuous flow from 0.5 to 5 LPM

● 0.1 LPM flow adjustment

● Single-switch operation

● Relatively lightweight 13.9 kg design

● Flow setting retained after a power interruption

● Multiple alarms and protection systems

● Fire-safety valve

● Multi-stage filtration with HEPA filtration

● Built-in nebuliser facility

● Timer function

● 3-year warranty

● Wide service network across India

● Home-service support available in more than 35 locations

What are the cons?

● No battery backup — AC mains power is required to operate

● No wheel locks

● Nebuliser connection could be positioned more conveniently

Is the Oxysure Home 5L good for home use?

For patients prescribed continuous-flow oxygen up to 5 LPM, the Oxysure Home 5L offers a strong combination of oxygen performance, monitoring, simple operation and after-sales support.

The real-time oxygen purity display remains its biggest advantage. Users can see the oxygen concentration being produced while the machine is operating without having to press any button.

Its relatively light 13.9 kg weight, precise 0.1 LPM adjustment, single-switch operation and broad service network further strengthen its suitability for regular home use.

Our verdict

The Oxysure Home 5L gets the fundamentals right, but its biggest strength is the real-time oxygen purity display.

Instead of relying only on the oxygen purity specification mentioned on the machine, users can see the current purity reading continuously while the concentrator is operating.

The combination of up to 5 LPM continuous flow, strong measured purity, 0.1 LPM flow adjustment, single-switch operation, safety features, flow memory and a lightweight 13.9 kg design makes it a well-rounded option for home oxygen therapy.

Oxysure’s wide service presence across India is another major positive. For a medical device that may be used regularly for years, accessible after-sales support can be as important as the specifications themselves.

The main limitation is the lack of an internal battery, meaning the machine requires AC mains power. Wheel locks and a more conveniently positioned nebuliser connection would also improve the design.

Overall, the Oxysure Home 5L is a strong 5 LPM home oxygen concentrator, particularly for users who value real-time oxygen purity monitoring, precise flow adjustment, simple operation and dependable after-sales support.