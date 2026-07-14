Participate in Yamaha Music India Teens Rock 2026 and Stand a Chance to Perform Before Music Icon A. R. Rahman

10th July 2026: With registrations closing on 31st July 2026, Yamaha Music India is inviting young musicians from schools and music academies across the country to register for the 7th edition of Teens Rock 2026 – The Battle of Bands, powered by Trinity College London. This is the last chance for all the aspiring bands to participate in one of India’s leading youth music competitions and secure a place to perform before the Academy Award-winning composer A. R. Rahman.

Returning after 6-years in a bigger and more inclusive format, Teens Rock 2026 welcomes both school and music academy bands for the first time. The expanded format provides a larger platform for young performers to showcase their talent, collaborate with fellow musicians and experience performing on a professional stage.

This year's edition promises to be even more memorable, with finalists earning the opportunity to perform before two-time Grammy Award winner A. R. Rahman at the Grand Finale. Beyond the competition, it offers aspiring musicians a unique platform to showcase their talent, perform before one of India's most celebrated artists, and gain national recognition.

The competition will be held through multiple rounds before culminating in the Grand Finale in Bengaluru on 4th October 2026, where India's top young bands will perform before an eminent jury, live audiences, and music industry professionals. Along with the title of 'Teens Rock 2026 Winner,' the top 3 bands will be awarded Yamaha musical instruments, recognising their musical excellence and performance.

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Powered by Trinity College London, the 7th edition of Teens Rock reinforces Yamaha Music India's commitment to discovering, nurturing and celebrating young musical talent by providing aspiring performers with a credible platform to learn, perform and grow through music.

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