Patanjali Foods Delivers Highest-Ever H1FY27 Revenue

Mumbai, 14th November 2026: Patanjali Foods Limited (PFL) today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2026. Inflationary pressures strengthened during the quarter, with retail inflation rising from approximately 4.45% in July 2026 to 4.82% in August and 5.54% in September, marking its highest level since the revised CPI series began in January 2026.

The increase was primarily driven by food inflation, which climbed to 7.7%. Price pressures were sharper in rural markets, where a deficient monsoon and El Niño conditions weighed on sentiment, even as resilient non-farm rural activity continued to cushion household incomes. Overall, the demand environment remained supportive during the festive season, indicating healthy consumer momentum.

With this backdrop, the standalone performance of the company is as below:

Q2FY27 Revenue from Operations: Rs. 11,322.58 crores

Q2FY27 EBITDA (total income basis): Rs. 509.55 crores

Q2FY27 FMCG EBITDA: Rs. 221.33 crores

H1FY27 Revenue from Operations: Rs. 22,660.03 crores

H1FY27 FMCG Revenue: Rs. 5,861.23 crores Q2FY27

FMCG Revenue Rs. 2,923.48 crores

H1FY27 EBITDA (total income basis) Rs. 1,057.38 crores

H1FY27 FMCG EBITDA: Rs. 410.85 crores

“Q2FY27 performance reflected the resilience of our integrated business model across branded edible oils, upstream oil palm plantations and a growing FMCG portfolio. Amid evolving consumption patterns, Doodh Biscuits, Nutrela, Saundarya and Dant Kanti sustained their growth trajectory, supported by our diversified portfolio and extensive distribution network. The quarter also saw a shift in festive demand, with Navratri commencing in October this year compared to September last year, while Pitru Paksha during September deferred some festive-led purchases, influencing the timing of festive-led demand and revenue across the quarters. With the recent festive season and the upcoming wedding season, we expect growth momentum to continue. From a broader lens, our focus remains on strengthening our business fundamentals through premiumisation, scaling our edible oils and FMCG portfolio, and expanding our oil palm plantation business. Alongside these priorities, improving operational efficiencies will remain important in enhancing earnings quality and driving sustainable growth."

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Key Highlights for Q2FY27 and H1FY27

Operating revenue grew by 15.55% on a YoY basis.

• Gross profit stood at Rs. 1,439.14 crore, with a gross profit margin of 12.62%.

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• Advertising and sales promotion investments accounted for ~1.35% of revenue from operations during the quarter, with spending focused on brand building to capitalise on the festive season opportunity.

• Operating EBITDA (excluding exceptional items) during the quarter stood at Rs. 425.63 crores, with an operating EBITDA (excluding exceptional items) margin of 3.76%.

• The quarterly profit before tax stood at Rs. 409.02 crores, translating to margins of 3.59%.

• Export revenues stood at Rs. 29.09 crores during the quarter.

• In Q2FY27, revenue from wind turbine power generation was Rs. 10.63 crores.

• For H1FY27, revenue from operations stood at Rs. 22,660.03 crores, growing 22.06% YoY. Operating EBITDA (excluding exceptional items) stood at Rs. 969.03 crores with a margin of 4.28%, while profit before tax stood at Rs. 862.36 crores with a margin of 3.79%.

• Edible Oil scenario:

- Global market dynamics: Global vegetable oil markets remained firm, as dry weather affected palm oil production in Indonesia, while the B50 biodiesel mandate supported domestic palm oil demand. Strong US demand for soybean oil for biofuel production further tightened supplies, partly offset by higher soybean crushing and increased global rapeseed and sunflower seed production.

- Domestic policy developments: Against this global backdrop, the government reduced the effective import duty on crude palm and crude soybean oil to 11.0% from 16.5% and on crude sunflower oil to 5.5% from 16.5%, effective 24 September 2026. Separately, the introduction of standardised pack sizes for edible oils in September 2026 marks a positive structural step towards greater transparency and a level playing field for organised national brands.

In Q2FY27, the FMCG segment generated quarterly revenues of Rs. 2,923.48 crores.

• The FMCG segment contributed 25.50% to Revenue from Operations (excluding inter-segment revenue) and 45.04% to EBITDA (excluding unallocable income).

• The segment generated EBITDA of Rs. 221.33 crores, with an EBITDA margin of 7.57%. • The Biscuits division recorded its highest-ever quarterly and half-yearly revenues, with quarterly revenue of Rs. 638.31 crores, up 27.69% YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 11.91% compared to 9.79% in Q2FY26. For H1FY27, revenue stood at Rs. 1,198.45 crores, registering 27.52% YoY growth, with an EBITDA margin of 13.52%. o The Rs. 1,300 crore brand ‘Doodh’ biscuit generated quarterly revenues of ~ Rs. 475 crores. o During the quarter, most of the raw material prices remained firm, with wheat, milk and sugar prices witnessing an upward trend. • Consumer staples reported quarterly revenues of Rs. 838.84 crores and half-yearly revenues of Rs. 1,949.06 crores.

• The textured soya product clocked quarterly revenues of Rs. 185.56 crores. For H1FY27, revenue stood at Rs. 345.11 crores. Sales grew by 16.40% YoY in Q2FY27 and 15.42% YoY during H1FY27.

• In Q2FY27, the beverage category generated revenues of Rs. 21.19 crores, taking H1FY27 revenues to Rs. 59.18 crores.

• Ghee reported revenues of Rs. 306.34 crores in Q2FY27 and Rs. 525.42 crores in H1FY27. • Other food categories, including Honey, Dry Fruits, Spices & Condiments, Herbal Products and other food products, collectively generated revenues of Rs. 197.23 crores in Q2FY27 and Rs. 400.16 crores in H1FY27.

• The nutraceuticals segment generated revenues of Rs. 21.40 crores in Q2FY27 and Rs. 39.24 crores in H1FY27.

• The Home & Personal Care category generated revenue of Rs. 713.88 crores in Q2FY27, registering 11.06% YoY growth, and Rs. 1,343.04 crores in H1FY27, growing 12.59% YoY, comprising:

- Dental Care: Q2FY27 revenue of Rs. 378.15 crores; H1FY27 revenue of Rs. 703.57 crores, registering YoY growth of 4.56% and 8.65%, respectively, on a quarterly and half-yearly basis.

- Skin Care: Q2FY27 revenue of Rs. 187.50 crores; H1FY27 revenue of Rs. 352.32 crores, registering YoY growth of 25.58% and 23.79%, respectively, on a quarterly and half-yearly basis.

- Home Care: Q2FY27 revenue of Rs. 91.07 crores; H1FY27 revenue of Rs. 174.05 crores, registering YoY growth of 17.53% and 11.33%, respectively, on a quarterly and half-yearly basis.

- Hair Care: Q2FY27 revenue of Rs. 55.45 crores; H1FY27 revenue of Rs. 109.23 crores, registering YoY growth of 8.13% and 11.47%, respectively, on a quarterly and half-yearly basis.

Edible Oil

The Edible Oils segment recorded its highest-ever revenue of Rs. 8,532.25 crores, registering 22.39% YoY growth. • EBITDA stood at Rs. 256.22 crores with an EBITDA margin of 3.00%.

• The oil palm plantation business generated revenues of Rs. 742.29 crores during the quarter. • As of September 30, 2026, the area under cultivation stood at 127,265 hectares, with nearly ~34% of the area in the prime yielding phase of 7–25 years. The total allocated area stands at 6.63 lakh hectares. • To expand oil palm plantation areas, regular farmer awareness seminars and dedicated outreach initiatives continue to be conducted across India.

Other Updates

The Company ran marketing campaigns to capitalise on festive demand. Additionally, the company refreshed packaging for select products to improve shelf visibility and drive consumer pick-up.

• During the quarter, the company further strengthened its product portfolio through new product launches and SKU additions across categories, catering to evolving consumer preferences. In foods, these included the Namkeen range, Patanjali Bel Murabba, Patanjali Balprash, and Patanjali Amla Murabba. In Home & Personal Care, these included Dant Kanti Advance at Rs. 20, Kesh Kanti Milk Protein shampoo sachets at Rs. 1, Super Dishwash Gel with Rakh & Lemon, and Super Disinfectant Toilet Cleaner.

• The company continued to deepen its presence across e-commerce and quick commerce channels, which witnessed strong festive-season momentum, with FMCG emerging as one of the fastest-growing online categories.

About Patanjali Foods Limited

Incorporated in 1986, Patanjali Foods Limited is one of India’s top FMCG players in India. The company is present in the edible oils, FMCG, and wind power generation segments via a bouquet of brands like Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, Dant Kanti, Mahakosh, Sunrich, etc. The company is focused on investing in building brands and expanding its product portfolio, and towards this, the Company offers food products across multiple categories, price points and segments to cater to a wide spectrum of consumer preferences.

Sustainability remains an integral part of Patanjali Foods' business approach and a major focus, with the company continuing to strengthen its sustainability initiatives during FY26, with progress across environmental stewardship, responsible sourcing, farmer engagement, and community development.

The company recorded a ~16% reduction in energy intensity and a ~12% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity, along with a 68% reduction in treated water discharge. Renewable fuel consumption increased 32% YoY, while waste generation declined to 50,775 MT, with no waste incinerated or sent to landfill. Its oil palm plantation area under drip irrigation expanded to 110,722 hectares, positively impacting 80,579 farmers through direct FFB procurement.

The company's wind energy assets generated ~ 62,625 MWh of renewable energy, meeting around 27% of its total electricity requirements and contributing to the sequestration of 53,254.45 tCO₂ emissions. The company also undertook community development initiatives, spending Rs. 41.65 crore on health, education, and sports, including Rs. 26.45 crore on CSR activities.