Payal Nanjiani On Why Executive Coaching Is No Longer Optional For Indian CEOs

As India Inc. navigates rapid growth, technological disruption, global competition and evolving workforce expectations, the role of a CEO is becoming more complex than ever. Leadership today is no longer just about making the right decisions; it is also about building teams that can think independently, take ownership and lead through uncertainty.

This changing leadership landscape is also reshaping the way executive coaching is perceived from something once considered a leadership luxury to an increasingly important tool for CEOs and senior executives.

In this conversation, Payal Nanjiani, Executive Coach and Author, shares her perspective on why even the most accomplished CEOs need to continuously evolve, how leadership strengths can sometimes become limitations, and why the next generation of Indian CEOs will be defined not just by the businesses they build, but by the leaders and organisations they create.

1. CEOs have already reached the top of their organisations and are surrounded by experienced leadership teams and advisors. Why do they still need executive coaching?

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Reaching the top does not mean a leader has everything figured out. In fact, the higher you go, the more important it becomes to have someone who can challenge your thinking. The impact of a CEO’s decisions is much greater, and they are often required to make critical choices without having perfect information. A coach provides an outside perspective and creates a space where CEOs can question assumptions, examine their leadership approach and think differently about complex situations.

2. Why do you believe executive coaching is becoming particularly important for Indian CEOs today?

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Indian businesses are operating in an incredibly dynamic environment. Companies are scaling faster, technology is disrupting traditional industries, competition has become global and workforce expectations are changing. At the same time, CEOs are expected to manage growth while navigating uncertainty. Leadership today is therefore not simply about making decisions; it is about making good decisions amid complexity and building an organisation capable of executing them. This is why executive coaching is increasingly moving from being perceived as a luxury to becoming a leadership necessity.

3. You say that a CEO should not necessarily be the organisation’s best problem-solver. What do you mean by that?

Many successful executives reach the CEO position because they are excellent problem-solvers. However, when a CEO continues solving every major problem personally, the organisation can gradually become dependent on them. Executives begin escalating decisions instead of taking ownership, and the CEO becomes a bottleneck. The CEO’s role should evolve from solving every problem to building people who can solve problems independently. Asking questions such as “What do you recommend?”, “What alternatives have you considered?” and “What decision are you prepared to make?” can fundamentally change how leadership teams operate.

4. Can the qualities that helped an executive become successful eventually become limitations when they become CEO?

Absolutely. Leadership responsibilities change much faster than leadership habits. Decisiveness can become impatience, hands-on involvement can become micromanagement, strong opinions can reduce listening, and taking control can prevent others from taking responsibility. Moving from functional leadership to enterprise leadership requires a significant shift in thinking. An executive coach can help CEOs recognise when their strengths are beginning to work against them and identify how their leadership needs to evolve.

5. How does executive coaching ultimately impact the wider organisation rather than just the individual CEO?

Good executive coaching should never make a CEO dependent on the coach. Instead, it should make the organisation less dependent on the CEO. When CEOs learn to delegate effectively, ask better questions and give senior leaders greater ownership, leadership capability strengthens across the organisation. The CEO can then spend less time resolving everyday operational issues and more time focusing on strategy, growth, succession and long-term organisational capability. Because a CEO’s behaviour strongly influences organisational culture, even relatively small changes at the top can have a significant impact throughout the company.

6. What leadership shift will define the next generation of successful Indian CEOs?