Petpooja Invoice Brings Virtual Try-On To Small Clothing Shops With AI Try-On

Petpooja Invoice, the billing and inventory product Petpooja builds for retail shops, has introduced AI Try-On, a virtual try-on feature for apparel and fashion retailers. The feature lets a clothing shop show a customer how a garment will look on them without the customer putting it on. The shopper scans a QR code and sees themselves in the outfit.

Limited space, limited stock, limited choice

A neighbourhood clothing shop runs on tight constraints. It has a small number of trial rooms, limited floor space and only a portion of its stock on display. Because of this, a customer can see and try only a fraction of what the shop actually has.

That gap costs sales. A customer whose size is not on the rack may leave without asking. A customer who sees a queue outside the trial room may not wait for their turn. In both cases, the shop had what the customer wanted but could not show it in time.

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Showing the whole stockroom, not just the rack

AI Try-On lets a shop show sizes, colours and styles that are in the stockroom or at another branch. The customer sees how the garment looks on them without waiting for a trial room, and the shop is no longer limited to what fits on its shelves and hangers.

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For a store owner, this means more of the inventory gets seen by more customers. It also means fewer shoppers walking out because the right size or colour was not in front of them.

Easing the festive rush

The feature matters most when shops are busiest. During the festive season, trial room queues are the single biggest reason customers leave. Footfall is highest, trial rooms are fully occupied and shoppers have little patience to wait.

With AI Try-On, a shopper can scan the cloth or QR code, which gives them access to store’s library and see themselves in an outfit within moments. This reduces the dependence on the trial room and keeps customers engaged with the collection instead of standing in a line. Staff can also spend less time managing queues and more time helping customers choose.

Technology once reserved for large platforms

Until now, virtual try-on technology sat with large online platforms that could afford to build it. Small and mid-sized retailers have largely been left out, even though they face the same pressure to give shoppers more choice and a better experience.

With AI Try-On, a neighbourhood store running Petpooja Invoice can offer shoppers the same kind of experience. The store does not need to develop anything of its own. The feature is already part of the product it uses every day.

Part of the system retailers already use

AI Try-On sits inside Petpooja Invoice, the product apparel and fashion retailers use for billing and inventory. Because it is part of the same product, shops do not need a separate platform to add it. It is available to apparel and fashion retailers using Petpooja Invoice.

The launch reflects Petpooja’s broader focus on building tools for Indian business owners that cut down daily friction, whether that is in a restaurant kitchen, on a retail shop floor or at the billing counter.

About Petpooja

Petpooja is an Indian tech company that builds an integrated technology ecosystem for businesses, serving 1,50,000+ clients worldwide. Rather than a single tool, Petpooja offers a connected suite of products: POSS (its flagship point-of-sale and restaurant management platform), Attendo (A hardware-first attendance and payroll/HR solution), Invoice (GST billing and business management for retail that goes far beyond simple invoicing), Stepwise (a task and SOP-tracking app for multi-location teams), and Munshi (an AI accounting agent that works inside TallyPrime).