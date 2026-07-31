PhonePe Launches PulsePro: Actionable Data Intelligence for Indian Businesses

Bengaluru, 30th July 2026: PhonePe today announced the launch of PhonePe PulsePro, its enterprise intelligence platform that transforms aggregated transaction data into hyperlocal, near real-time market insights, enabling organizations to make faster, smarter business decisions.

As consumer and merchant behaviour continues to evolve rapidly, businesses increasingly need market intelligence that is timely, granular and actionable. However, traditional research, often survey and sample-based, does not capture actual purchase behavior, making it harder for organizations to actively respond to changing market trends.

Built on India's largest digital transactions ecosystem, PhonePe PulsePro enables organizations to get a definitive source of truth for Indian economic activity through aggregated and anonymized transaction trends. PhonePe’s transaction data reflects real-world consumer and merchant activity as it happens, so businesses can identify emerging trends and make actionable decisions quickly.

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Powered by PhonePe's network of over 700 million registered users, 50+ million registered merchants, and coverage across 99% of India's postal codes, PhonePe PulsePro enables organizations to make data-driven decisions across expansion planning, distribution strategy, site selection and category growth.

PhonePe PulsePro builds on the success of PhonePe Pulse, the open data platform launched in 2021 that has become a valuable resource for entrepreneurs, researchers, developers, policymakers and students. While PhonePe Pulse will continue to remain a free, open-access platform, PhonePe PulsePro extends these capabilities with enterprise-grade intelligence designed to enable data-driven decision making.

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Commenting on the launch, Karthik Raghupathy, Head of Strategy at PhonePe, said, “Businesses today don't just need more data, they need better intelligence. Since launching PhonePe Pulse in 2021, we have seen a growing demand from organizations looking for deeper market insights to guide expansion and strategic decision-making. PhonePe PulsePro is our response to that need. By leveraging one of India's richest and most comprehensive sources of market intelligence, we are enabling organizations to make smarter decisions while upholding the highest standards of privacy and responsible data use."

PhonePe PulsePro offers the following enterprise intelligence solutions:

• Category & Growth Intelligence: Understand macro and micro market trends, consumer spending patterns, category performance and store format shifts across 200+ store categories and 100+ market signals.

• Retail Network Intelligence: Identify high-potential markets, optimize distribution networks, evaluate urban whitespace opportunities and prioritize rural expansion.

• Hyperlocal Intelligence: Make smarter site selection and network planning decisions with insights at district-level, postal code level, and beyond. Track digital ecosystem indicators, such as quick commerce penetration, at a hyperlocal level.

For more information visit: pulse.phonepe.com

About PhonePe:

PhonePe Limited (Formerly PhonePe Private Limited) is a technology company that builds digital platforms for Payments, Digital Distribution Services and Financial Services. Headquartered in India, the PhonePe digital payments app was launched in 2016. As of April 2026, PhonePe has over 70 Crore life-till-date registered users and a digital payments acceptance network spread across over 5 Crore merchants.

PhonePe’s products and services include Consumer Payments (including Digital Distribution Services), Merchant Payments, Lending and Insurance Distribution services, and New Platforms, which comprise Share.Market (stock broking and mutual funds distribution platform), and Indus Appstore (Android-based mobile app marketplace).