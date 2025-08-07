Planning a Rakhi Gift? Invest in FDs with These Attractive Interest Rates | Image: Initiative Desk

This Raksha Bandhan, consider giving a gift that grows in value—a financial gift that offers stability and long-term benefits. Fixed Deposits (FDs) are a thoughtful way to express your care, offering fixed returns, safety of capital, and flexible investment terms. With Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits offering interest rates up to 7.30% p.a., now is a great time to start investing in your family’s future.

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches—a time of new beginnings and blessings—it is also an opportunity to embrace prosperity and financial well-being. Investing in a fixed deposit can be a meaningful step toward building wealth, both for yourself and your loved ones.

FD interest rates for non-senior citizens

Bajaj Finance offers highly competitive FD interest rates for individuals below the age of 60, with various payout options across tenures:

Tenure (in months) At maturity (p.a.) Monthly (p.a.) Quarterly (p.a.) Half yearly (p.a.) Annual (p.a.) 12 – 14 6.60% 6.41% 6.44% 6.49% 6.60% 15 – 23 6.75% 6.55% 6.59% 6.64% 6.75% 24 – 60 6.95% 6.74% 6.78% 6.83% 6.95%

FD interest rates for senior citizens

Senior citizens receive additional benefits, including a 0.35% p.a. higher interest rate, making it an excellent option for secure and rewarding retirement planning:

Types of deposit options offered

Bajaj Finance caters to different investor types through dedicated FD variants:

FD for Individuals – Senior Citizen

Earn interest up to 7.30% p.a., with additional benefits for individuals above 60 years.



FD for Individuals – Non-Senior Citizen

Ideal for younger investors seeking consistent growth and security, with returns up to 6.95% p.a.



FD for Non-Individuals

Businesses and organisations can invest with as little as Rs. 15,000 and enjoy flexible tenures from 12 to 60 months.

Why fixed deposits are ideal this festive season

As families come together to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi, financial planning becomes more important than ever. Fixed Deposit offers a perfect blend of traditional values and smart financial choices for a secure future.

Secured returns up to 7.30% p.a.

Lock in high returns for a 60-month tenure and calculate earnings using the online FD calculator.



Additional interest for senior citizens

Individuals over 60 earn 0.35% p.a. more than the base rate, ensuring superior returns.



Top-rated safety

Bajaj Finance FDs are rated [ICRA]AAA(Stable) and CRISIL AAA/STABLE, reflecting the highest level of safety.



Multiple interest payout options

Choose from monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, annual, or lump-sum payouts at maturity.



Simple online booking

Open and manage your FD from anywhere with a seamless digital process—no branch visits required.



Eligibility and documentation required

To start investing, ensure the following:

Nationality : Resident Indians



Eligible investors : Individuals and senior citizens



Documents required :



PAN card

KYC document: Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving Licence

KYC can be completed via CKYC, OKYC, or DigiLocker





NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs can email at wecare@bajajfinserv.in for further assistance.

How to open a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Click on ‘Open FD’ to access the application form.

Enter your mobile number and verify via OTP.

Choose the investment amount, tenure, and interest payout frequency. Enter your PAN and date of birth.

Complete KYC (online or using Aadhaar).

Review and accept the declaration, and enter your bank details.

Pay using NetBanking, UPI, NEFT, or RTGS. Once done, your Fixed Deposit Acknowledgement (FDA) and e-FDR will be sent to your registered email within three working days.

How to renew your fixed deposit

Renewing your FD can be done up to 24 hours before maturity in six simple steps:

Sign in to the Customer Portal with your date of birth, mobile number, and OTP.

Go to ‘My Relations’ and click ‘View All’.

Select the FD you wish to renew.

Review all details and click ‘Proceed’.

Choose renewal type – Principal, Principal + Interest, or Partial Renewal.

Accept terms and confirm via OTP.



Celebrate with prosperity and purpose

This festive season, let your gifts be meaningful. Whether it is the protective bond of Raksha Bandhan or the blessings of Ganesh Chaturthi, a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a gesture that blends care, tradition, and financial foresight.