Planning a Rakhi Gift? Invest in FDs with These Attractive Interest Rates

This Raksha Bandhan, consider giving a gift that grows in value—a financial gift that offers stability and long-term benefits. Fixed Deposits (FDs) are a thoughtful way to express your care, offering fixed returns, safety of capital, and flexible investment terms. With Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits offering interest rates up to 7.30% p.a., now is a great time to start investing in your family’s future.
As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches—a time of new beginnings and blessings—it is also an opportunity to embrace prosperity and financial well-being. Investing in a fixed deposit can be a meaningful step toward building wealth, both for yourself and your loved ones.
Bajaj Finance offers highly competitive FD interest rates for individuals below the age of 60, with various payout options across tenures:
Tenure (in months)
At maturity (p.a.)
Monthly (p.a.)
Quarterly (p.a.)
Half yearly (p.a.)
Annual (p.a.)
12 – 14
6.60%
6.41%
6.44%
6.49%
6.60%
15 – 23
6.75%
6.55%
6.59%
6.64%
6.75%
24 – 60
6.95%
6.74%
6.78%
6.83%
6.95%
Senior citizens receive additional benefits, including a 0.35% p.a. higher interest rate, making it an excellent option for secure and rewarding retirement planning:
Bajaj Finance caters to different investor types through dedicated FD variants:
As families come together to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi, financial planning becomes more important than ever. Fixed Deposit offers a perfect blend of traditional values and smart financial choices for a secure future.
To start investing, ensure the following:
NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs can email at wecare@bajajfinserv.in for further assistance.
Renewing your FD can be done up to 24 hours before maturity in six simple steps:
This festive season, let your gifts be meaningful. Whether it is the protective bond of Raksha Bandhan or the blessings of Ganesh Chaturthi, a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a gesture that blends care, tradition, and financial foresight.
With interest rates up to 7.30% p.a., flexible tenures, and a fully digital investment process, FDs are an ideal way to celebrate prosperity. Start the season of gifting with a step that leads to a financially secure tomorrow—for you and your loved ones.
