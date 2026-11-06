PLAY FORWARD 2026: From a Billion Dreams to Global Glory – India and Germany Shape a Sporting Vision

PLAY FORWARD 2026 – The Indo-German Sports & Business Conclave brought together distinguished leaders from sports, business, technology, education and academia at the German Football Association (DFB) Campus in Frankfurt on October 30, 2026. Presented by Bosch and organised in collaboration with the German Football Association (DFB) and other stakeholders, the conclave focused on strengthening India-Germany cooperation and translating India's ambition of becoming a global sporting powerhouse into an actionable roadmap for 2036.

The conclave explored opportunities across sports infrastructure, grassroots talent identification, sports education, high-performance training, para-sports, sports technology, broadcasting, investment and international collaboration. It aimed to build stronger institutional and commercial partnerships between India and Germany while contributing to India's long-term sporting ambitions and Olympic Vision 2036.

The discussions emphasised the need to move beyond dialogue towards a sustainable, commercially viable and globally competitive sporting ecosystem, connecting grassroots participation with international sporting excellence.

India-Germany Cooperation: Building a Sporting Future Together

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The conclave opened a platform for exploring the complementary strengths of India and Germany in sports development. Discussions highlighted how India's sporting heritage, demographic potential and growing sports economy could benefit from Germany's established sporting institutions, scientific expertise, infrastructure and professional systems.

Dr. Prafulla Ketkar, Editor and Organizer, shared perspectives on India's Vedic sporting ecosystem and the role of sports in society and nation-building. The discussions explored the potential of connecting India's traditional sporting philosophy with Germany's structured sporting culture to create a stronger foundation for future cooperation.

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Address by India's Consul General in Munich Highlights Sporting Opportunities

Mr. Satrughna Sinha, Consul General of India at the Consulate General of India in Munich, addressed the conclave and highlighted India's vision for sports development, the opportunities emerging across the country's sporting ecosystem and the importance of strengthening Indo-German cooperation. He emphasised the potential for India and Germany to deepen their partnership through knowledge-sharing, institutional collaboration, technology, sports infrastructure and business engagement. His address underlined the significance of international partnerships in advancing India's sporting ambitions and creating new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

Mr. Mulrajsinh Chudasama, General Secretary of the Gujarat State Football Association, also shared his perspectives on sports development and opportunities for collaboration.

Professor Jan Mayer, Sports Scientist and Innovator, and Padma Shri Prof Bimal Kumar Roy, former Chairman of the National Statistical Commission, highlighted the importance of digital innovation, evidence-based decision-making and structured pathways for identifying and nurturing sporting talent.

Kaushik Moulik: PLAY FORWARD Is the Beginning of a Larger Mission

Reflecting on the vision behind the initiative, Kaushik Moulik, Founder of PLAY FORWARD, described the conclave as the beginning of a larger mission to bring India and Germany together around a shared sporting vision.

“PLAY FORWARD was never just another event for me; it was a personal dream to bring India and Germany together around a shared vision for the future of sports. With the blessings of the Almighty and the encouragement of our speakers, partners, colleagues, friends and well-wishers across both countries, we were able to turn that dream into a collective endeavour at the DFB Campus in Frankfurt.

Inspired by the sporting vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, we hope to contribute meaningfully to India’s Olympic Vision 2036. The conclave has reaffirmed my belief that a vision becomes meaningful when people come together to turn it into action.

I am deeply grateful to the German Football Association (DFB), Bosch, our distinguished speakers and every individual who supported this journey. The successful conclave is not the destination, but the beginning of a larger mission: to translate this vision into a roadmap, the roadmap into action, and action into India’s sporting glory. From a billion dreams to global sporting excellence, PLAY FORWARD is committed to helping shape India’s sporting future through 2036.”

India's Olympic Vision 2036: From Grassroots to Global Excellence

A key focus of the conclave was India's ambition to strengthen its sporting ecosystem in the lead-up to 2036. Discussions examined the importance of integrating sports education, curriculum-based learning, grassroots talent identification, scientific training and high-performance development.

The session featured Dr. h.c. Ann Kathrin Linsenhoff, Professor Jan Mayer, Ms. Mirjam Eisele and Dr. Parthasarathi Bhattacharya, with Mr. Dominik Hoffmann as moderator.

The speakers explored how international expertise, institutional partnerships and structured development pathways could help identify promising athletes at an early age and support their progression towards elite competition.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of connecting grassroots participation with professional training systems, strengthening sports education and creating opportunities for young athletes across India.

Sports Technology and AI: Transforming Talent Identification

Technology and innovation emerged as important pillars of the future sporting ecosystem. The discussions explored how artificial intelligence, data analytics, digital platforms and sports science could transform talent identification, athlete monitoring, performance evaluation and training methodologies.

Mr. Vikresh Gyanani, CEO of Evoco and a technology leader at Bosch Global, shared perspectives on the role of emerging technologies in developing a more intelligent and data-driven sporting ecosystem.

The session highlighted the potential of technology to improve decision-making, support coaches and institutions, and create more transparent and scientific pathways for discovering and developing sporting talent.

Sports Broadcasting: Expanding India's Sporting Audience

The conclave also examined the evolving landscape of sports broadcasting and the opportunities to expand the reach of Indian and international sporting competitions.

Moderated by Mr. Philipp Bächstädt, TV presenter, media trainer and former German cricket international, the session featured Mr. Abhishek Dubey, National Advisor, Prasar Bharati Sports; Mr. Kay Dammholz, Director of Media Rights at DFB; Mr. Dominik; and Mr. Vikresh Gyanani.

Discussions covered media rights, digital distribution, multilingual content, artificial intelligence, social media and new broadcasting technologies. The speakers explored how innovation could make sporting content more accessible to diverse audiences and create new opportunities for broadcasters, sports organisations and commercial partners.

The discussions also highlighted the potential of multilingual content and AI-powered solutions in expanding the international visibility of Indian sports.

Indo-German Cricket Saga: Connecting Two Sporting Ecosystems

Cricket provided another important dimension to the Indo-German sporting conversation. The session explored the development of cricket in Germany, the contribution of the Indian diaspora and opportunities to strengthen sporting connections between the two countries.

Moderated by Mr. Philipp Bächstädt, the discussion featured former Indian cricketers Chetan Sharma and Robin Singh, along with Mr. Abhishek Dubey.

The speakers reflected on India's experience in cricket development and the growing potential of the sport in Germany. The discussion highlighted how cricket could serve as another bridge between the two sporting ecosystems, supported by institutional cooperation, knowledge-sharing and community participation.

Para-Sports: Building a More Inclusive Sporting Ecosystem

Inclusion and equal opportunities formed an important part of the conclave's discussions. Dr. Deepa Malik shared her journey and perspectives on India's progress in para-sports, highlighting the importance of institutional support, accessible facilities, structured training and greater recognition for para-athletes.

The discussion underlined the need to make inclusivity an integral part of sports planning and infrastructure development. It also recognised the role of government initiatives and institutional support in strengthening India's para-sports ecosystem and creating opportunities for athletes with disabilities.

Sports Business, Investment and International Partnerships

The conclave also examined the commercial potential of India's sporting ecosystem and opportunities for international investment and business collaboration. Dr. Dirk Rogowski, Mr. Marc Rautenberg, Mr. Philipp Bächstädt and Mr. Dietmar Beiersdorfer participated in the discussions and shared their perspectives on the evolving global sports business landscape, investment opportunities, international partnerships and the commercial development of the sports industry.

Their insights highlighted the importance of strengthening Indo-German business networks, encouraging cross-border investments and developing sustainable commercial models to unlock India's potential as a major global sports business destination.

Discussions covered sports infrastructure financing, investment frameworks, international partnerships and opportunities across the sports value chain. Sessions on sports education, women's empowerment, India's football ecosystem and the potential of an India-EU Free Trade Agreement in sports and business broadened the scope of the discussions.

The EU FTA in Sports & Business session featured Dr. Milan Kumar, Mr. Carl Monteiro, Mr. Sachin Verma and Advocate Himanshu Chaturvedi.

The discussions underlined the importance of creating favourable conditions for sports-related investment, professional development, cross-border partnerships and the expansion of India's sports business sector.

Diverse Perspectives Across Football, Chess and Sports Education

The conclave brought together perspectives from different sporting disciplines and educational institutions, reflecting the broad scope of India's sporting ambitions.

Chess Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua contributed to discussions on the development of chess and its place within India's wider sporting landscape. Football discussions also explored the importance of international cooperation, institutional partnerships and professional development, with insights from Mr. Dietmar Beiersdorfer and other participants.

Sports education emerged as another important area of focus. The discussions featured Mr. Gurmeet Singh, CEO and Executive Director of the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council; Padma Shri Bimal Kumar Roy; and Professor Guru Prakash Paswan.

The conclave also brought together perspectives on women's empowerment Participants included Dr. h.c. Ann Kathrin Linsenhoff, Ms. Mirjam Eisele, Ms. Chitra Viswanath.

These discussions reinforced the importance of connecting sports with education, entrepreneurship, gender inclusion and international cooperation.

India, Germany, Football and Beyond: Shaping the Future of Indian Football

One of the key sessions at PLAY FORWARD 2026, titled “India, Germany, Football and Beyond,” brought together prominent football leaders and international sporting experts to discuss the future of Indian football and explore opportunities for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

The session featured Mr. Kaushik Moulik, Football Philosopher; Mr. Dietmar Beiersdorfer, former German national football player; Ms. Julia Farr, Head of International at Borussia Dortmund; Mr. Fabian Veit, Head of International at TSG Hoffenheim; and Mr. Navas Meeran**. The speakers shared their vision and perspectives on the development of Indian football, outlining potential pathways and a forward-looking roadmap to strengthen the country's football ecosystem.

The discussions focused on the importance of grassroots development, structured talent identification, professional football pathways, international knowledge-sharing, institutional partnerships and the adoption of proven European football development models. The speakers also explored how collaboration between Indian football stakeholders and leading German football institutions could create new opportunities for young players, coaches, clubs and administrators.

The session underlined the need for a long-term, scientifically structured and globally connected approach to Indian football, linking grassroots participation with professional development and international competitiveness. It reinforced the importance of sustained Indo-German cooperation in building a stronger, more sustainable and future-ready football ecosystem in India.

Yoga, Music and Sports: Celebrating the Spirit of Unity

A special segment on Yoga, Music and Sports explored the connections between India's cultural heritage and the universal values shared by sporting communities.

The segment featured Padma Shri Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya, Mr. Dominik Hoffmann and Mr. Sriram Palukuru. Discussions reflected on how yoga, music and sports share common principles of discipline, concentration, dedication and the pursuit of excellence.

The speakers also explored the contribution of these disciplines to physical and mental well-being and their ability to bring people and cultures together. The segment highlighted the role of India's cultural heritage in strengthening international understanding and people-to-people connections between India and Germany.

Music for Unity: Celebrating 75 Years of Indo-German Diplomacy

A special musical presentation added a cultural dimension to PLAY FORWARD 2026, celebrating 75 years of Indo-German diplomatic relations.

Padma Shri Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya mesmerised the audience with his exceptional musical mastery on the Santoor, a traditional Indian classical instrument. His performance celebrated India's rich musical heritage and demonstrated the universal language of music in connecting people, cultures and nations.

The presentation served as a tribute to the longstanding friendship between India and Germany, highlighting the values of cultural exchange, mutual respect and international understanding.

Through this special musical moment, the conclave underscored that sports and culture together can create meaningful connections beyond borders and strengthen the bonds between nations.

Mohan Jonnalagadda Delivers Vote of Thanks

The conclave concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mr. Mohan Jonnalagadda, Convenor of PLAY FORWARD 2026.

He expressed his gratitude to the German Football Association (DFB), presenting partner Bosch, distinguished speakers, delegates, institutional partners and stakeholders from India and Germany for their valuable contributions and support.

He acknowledged the collective efforts of everyone involved in bringing the initiative to fruition and highlighted the importance of continued cooperation in translating the shared vision into meaningful outcomes for India's sporting future.

PLAY FORWARD Whitepaper 2026–2036: Translating Vision into Action

One of the important objectives emerging from the conclave is to translate the discussions and recommendations into a structured roadmap for India's sporting development through 2036.

The proposed PLAY FORWARD Whitepaper 2026–2036 is envisioned as a strategic framework to identify priorities, encourage institutional partnerships and support long-term cooperation between India and Germany.

The proposed areas of focus include:

- India Sports Infrastructure Investment Blueprint: Identifying opportunities for developing modern sports infrastructure and encouraging investment.

- Business and Investment Framework for Sports: Strengthening commercial partnerships and creating opportunities across the sports value chain.

- Indo-German Strategic Memorandums of Understanding: Encouraging institutional cooperation, knowledge-sharing and long-term partnerships.

- AI-Driven Sports Ecosystem Roadmap: Exploring the application of artificial intelligence, data analytics and sports science in talent identification and athlete development.

- Grassroots-to-Global Talent Pathways: Strengthening sports education, grassroots participation and high-performance development.

- Inclusive Sporting Development: Promoting para-sports, women's participation and wider access to sporting opportunities.

The roadmap aims to bring together government institutions, sports federations, businesses, technology companies, educational institutions and international partners to support India's sporting ambitions.

A New Chapter in India-Germany Sports Cooperation

PLAY FORWARD 2026 marked an important step towards strengthening India-Germany cooperation in sports and sports business. By bringing together stakeholders from diverse sectors, the conclave created a platform to explore practical partnerships, exchange expertise and identify opportunities for long-term collaboration.

The discussions reinforced the importance of building a future-ready sporting ecosystem based on scientific talent development, modern infrastructure, technology, education, inclusion and sustainable investment.

As India advances towards its Olympic Vision 2036, international partnerships and knowledge-sharing will play an important role in developing a globally competitive sporting environment.

With its proposed roadmap for 2026–2036, PLAY FORWARD aims to carry the momentum of the Frankfurt conclave into sustained action and cooperation.

From a billion dreams to global sporting excellence, PLAY FORWARD seeks to help shape the next chapter of India's sporting journey.

About PLAY FORWARD

PLAY FORWARD – The Indo-German Sports & Business Conclave is an initiative aimed at strengthening cooperation between India and Germany across sports, business, technology, education and innovation.

The platform brings together representatives from sports organisations, government institutions, businesses, technology companies, academia and the wider sporting ecosystem to encourage partnerships, investment, infrastructure development, talent pathways and knowledge-sharing.