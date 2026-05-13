Poonawalla Manor Hosts Former Mauritius President Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim for Elegant Leadership Luncheon

Celebrated billionaire industrialists, philanthropists, and Chairman of the Poonawalla Group, Yohan Poonawalla and Michelle Poonawalla, Director of Poonawalla Group recently hosted Hon’ble former President of Mauritius, Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, at their opulent Pune mansion, for an elegant and intimate luncheon that brought together discussions around leadership, sustainability, innovation, and cultural collaboration.

Set against the regal backdrop of the Poonawallas’ sprawling Pune mansion, the gathering reflected a meeting of powerful individuals creating significant worldwide influence. Dr. Gurib-Fakim, who is globally recognized for her contributions to science, biodiversity, education, and sustainable development, had enlightening conversations with the Poonawallas about new prospects for international collaboration, responsible development, and the role of philanthropy in advancing social progress.

In addition to being renowned business leaders, Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla have made a name for themselves as ardent supporters of innovation, art, culture, and community development over the years. Their hospitality towards global dignitaries and thought leaders continues to position Poonawalla Manor as a hub for meaningful dialogue and international exchange.

The luncheon also emphasized on the growing importance of strengthening ties between India and Mauritius, two nations that share deep historical, economic, and cultural connect. Conversations during the afternoon touched upon sustainable innovation, education, healthcare, and the importance of empowering future generations through collaborative initiatives.

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Speaking about the occasion, the hosts expressed their admiration for Dr Gurib-Fakim’s remarkable contributions on the global level and her commitment towards creating a more sustainable and inclusive future.

The gathering concluded on a warm and celebratory note, symbolising the shared vision of global leadership rooted in progress, cultural understanding, and purposeful collaboration.