POVA Study With CMR Reveals Why Smarter Smartphones May Be The Answer To India’s Highway Connectivity Problem

Highway call drops remain one of the most frustrating realities for smartphone users in India. Even as telecom infrastructure rapidly improves across cities maintaining stable connectivity during travel continues to be a challenge for millions constantly working and communicating on the move.

To understand how users experience connectivity challenges in real world conditions, POVA commissioned an independent survey conducted by CyberMedia Research (CMR) among 2,000 smartphone users across Delhi NCR, Mumbai , Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Real Users, Real Losses

The findings highlighted how serious the problem has become. Nearly 79% of respondents reported facing call drops or connectivity interruptions while travelling on highways. Around 79% admitted missing important work calls because of unstable signals, while 67% of business users said dropped calls had affected clients, payments or professional opportunities. More than 83% also shared that unexpected disconnections create stress during important conversations.

Recognising this growing issue, POVA is shifting the conversation from just stronger networks to smarter smartphones. The brand’s focus is on improving how devices themselves respond in weak network environments especially during highway travel where sudden signal interruptions are most common.

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POVA Steps Up

POVA’s triple signal optimisation technology is designed to actively identify and maintain stronger network connections while users are travelling through low coverage zones. Instead of waiting for the network to stabilise,the technology works to reduce signal recovery time and improve call continuity during transit. Built for users who depend heavily on uninterrupted communication, the brand is positioning signal performance as a core smartphone feature rather than just a background function.

The study also reflected positively on POVA’s signal focused approach. Among frequent highway travellers using smartphones equipped with advanced triple signal optimisation technology, 81% reported improved signal experience, while 74% experienced more reliable calling performance. Another 72% said their phones recovered signal faster after crossing weak network areas.

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