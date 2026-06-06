Praggnanandhaa Conquers Norway Chess; A Historic Milestone for Indian Chess Prodigy

Adani Sportsline’s “Garv Hai” athlete Praggnanandhaa R has officially scripted history. He is now the first Indian champion at Norway Chess following an outstanding performance in Oslo. The 20-year-old Grandmaster outperformed a field that included world number one Magnus Carlsen and reigning world champion Gukesh D.

Praggnanandhaa’s path to the title was filled with high-stakes challenges. He defeated Magnus Carlsen twice and secured a crucial classical victory over Gukesh D. Entering the final round, he stayed calm under pressure, holding fellow Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi to a draw before clinching the title in an intense Armageddon tiebreak.

Elite Praise for the Champion

The victory has drawn widespread acclaim, including from Mr. Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. Describing the win as a testament to endurance and intellect, Mr. Adani praised the young Grandmaster’s fearless spirit. He noted that the victory reflects the confidence of a rising, youthful India. Mr. Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises, added that this is a proud moment for Indian sports and will surely inspire a new generation of players.

India’s Legacy

Norway Chess, established in 2013, is often called the “Wimbledon of Chess.” Despite India's deep chess roots, neither Viswanathan Anand nor Gukesh D had previously claimed this specific trophy. This triumph cements Praggnanandhaa's status as one of the world's brightest talents and further highlights the immense depth of the current generation of Indian Grandmasters. With support from the “Garv Hai” initiative, Praggnanandhaa continues to make giant strides on the global stage.