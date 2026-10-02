Prateek Garg Says the Biggest Real Estate Risk Is Not Falling Prices—It Is Finding No Buyer

Many Indian investors enter real estate with one reassuring assumption: hold the property for five or ten years and appreciation will eventually solve everything. Prateek Garg, founder of the Real Estate Dominators Club, believes this is a dangerous strategy because time cannot automatically repair an inflated entry price, weak demand or excessive competing supply. His Club promotes an exit-first approach powered by AI-assisted forensic valuation, examining the probable future buyer, competing inventory, fast-exit value and the time required to recover capital before an investment is made.

A typical member may initially believe that somebody will eventually buy the property because the location is developing. Inside the Club, the investor learns to model 30-, 90- and 180-day exit scenarios and identify the discount required under each one. The investor may discover that the property looks profitable only when an unlimited waiting period is assumed. By studying buyer behaviour, financing eligibility and future resale competition, members begin selecting deals where liquidity is created through the entry price and product quality rather than left entirely to future appreciation.

The Real Estate Dominators Club combines structured deal flow, negotiation, legal and commercial diligence, capital pooling and portfolio construction. Members can participate in larger or more complex opportunities while sharing expertise and reducing individual concentration risk. However, Garg emphasises that collective enthusiasm is never allowed to replace evidence. Every deal must survive valuation, documentation and exit stress-testing before capital is committed. His message to Indian investors is direct: buying property is easy; recovering capital at the expected price is the real test.

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