Prateek Grand City: The Township Redefining Ghaziabad’s Skyline and Real Estate Story

Over the past few years, Siddharth Vihar has emerged as an important residential destination in Ghaziabad, supported by improving infrastructure, proximity to Delhi and Noida, and growing demand for organised housing. At the centre of this transformation is Prateek Grand City, an established integrated township that has played a visible role in shaping the area’s skyline and strengthening its real estate profile.

Spread across approximately 40 acres, the township brings together residential, commercial and institutional spaces within a planned environment. Today, it is home to more than 4,500 families, giving it the character of a thriving neighbourhood rather than a development that exists only on paper. Landscaped green spaces and thoughtfully planned open areas create a more breathable residential setting, while vehicle-free internal zones, robust security systems and a distinctive colonial-inspired architectural language contribute to its identity.

The design of Prateek Grand City has also helped create a strong visual landmark for Ghaziabad. Signature façades, arches, crowns, triple-height entrance lobbies, expansive landscaped greens, and carefully planned night illumination give the development a recognizable presence along the NH-24 corridor. Complementing its architectural identity, the township's extensive greenery and open spaces enhance its visual appeal and reinforce its biophilic design philosophy. For many commuters and residents, the township has become closely associated with the changing urban image of the micro-market.

Beyond architecture, the development has contributed significantly to the pricing story of the region. Property values are reported to have appreciated from approximately ₹3,600 per sq. ft. to around ₹12,000 per sq. ft. as of April 2026, while monthly rentals within the township range from nearly ₹28,000 to ₹50,000. This strong appreciation and rental performance place it among the highest-performing residential markets along the NH-24 corridor, with rental values comparable to—and in some cases exceeding—those in several parts of Central Noida. The township has also received industry recognition, including the Iconic Premium Township award, along with several other prestigious accolades.

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A major part of its residential appeal is the convenience available within the campus. Two operational retail hubs currently house banks, restaurants, pharmacies, salons and other daily-use services, while while an upcoming High Street Mall featuring a cinema, restaurants, and anchor stores is under development. An international school is also planned within the township. This walk-to-everything approach enables residents to manage many routine requirements without travelling beyond the township.

Connectivity further strengthens its location advantage. Access to NH-24 and the wider Delhi-Meerut Expressway network supports convenient travel towards Delhi, Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region. Connectivity through DMRC and RRTS networks also makes key employment, business and commercial destinations more accessible.

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Together, these advantages help residents spend less time on routine travel and reclaim more time for family, wellness and personal interests—an idea represented through Prateek Group’s concept of “Me-Time.”

Community engagement is another defining aspect of life within the township. Through the “Life at Prateek” programme, residents participate in wellness activities, festive celebrations, flea markets and family-focused experiences. These initiatives encourage interaction among residents and strengthen the sense of belonging within the community. The focus extends beyond constructing homes to creating an active and engaging residential environment.

This community-first approach also shows how township living can enhance everyday life by bringing recreation, wellness, social interaction and essential conveniences closer to home. Together, these elements reflect the broader philosophy behind Prateek Group’s developments across NCR, positioning them as “Experiential Living Ka Prateek” — communities designed not only for comfortable living, but also for shared experiences, meaningful connections and a stronger sense of belonging.

Prateek Grand City is backed by Prateek Group’s more than two decades of experience in the real estate sector. The Group has delivered over 20 million sq. ft., served more than 50,000 customers and currently has over 10 million sq. ft. under development.

Guided by its philosophy, “Creating Landmarks, Setting Benchmarks,” Prateek Group has focused on developing projects that bring together thoughtful design, functionality and enduring value.