Premium Is Not a Checklist: Rethinking the Next Phase of Residential Development in PCMC

PCMC’s residential market is entering a phase where premium housing can no longer be defined simply by larger apartments, longer amenity lists, or higher price points. As the region matures, homebuyers are increasingly looking at how a home fits their lifestyle, how thoughtfully it is planned and what it adds to everyday living.

For Aishwaryam Group, one of the largest developers in PCMC, this shift represents the next stage of a journey that began in the region more than 17 years ago.

Since 2008, the Group has grown alongside PCMC, serving more than 7,500 families and developing over six million sq. ft. Today, it sells more than 1,800 homes annually and registered around 1,200 agreements in the last year. This experience has given Aishwaryam a close understanding of how different parts of the region have evolved and how homebuyer expectations are changing with them.

That understanding is now shaping the Group’s approach to premium residential development: premium cannot follow one standard formula. It has to respond to the location, the consumer and the way people aspire to live.

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One region, different expectations

PCMC may be viewed as a single residential market, but its micro-markets are developing at different stages.

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A homebuyer considering Moshi or Chikhali may have different priorities from someone looking at Tathawade, Wakad or Punawale. Connectivity, employment hubs, social infrastructure, family requirements and the maturity of a neighbourhood all influence what buyers expect from a home.

For Aishwaryam, this makes the context of a location central to defining a premium proposition.

In growing, family-oriented corridors, premium may translate into efficient layouts, well-planned community spaces, everyday convenience and amenities designed around family life. In more established markets, buyers may place greater emphasis on larger configurations, privacy, distinctive design and lifestyle experiences.

Narendra Agarwal, Director of Aishwaryam Group, believes the starting point should therefore be the consumer rather than the category.

“Premium cannot be the same checklist everywhere. The location, the people who will live there and their expectations should influence how a project is planned. The real value lies in creating a home that works better for the consumer, not simply in adding more features.”

This perspective is shaping Aishwaryam’s premium strategy across its residential portfolio.

From local understanding to differentiated development

Aishwaryam’s move towards premium and lifestyle-led development is an extension of its experience in PCMC rather than a departure from it.

Its presence across North PCMC and West Pune has exposed the Group to different buyer profiles, neighbourhoods and stages of development. That experience is now informing decisions around product planning, configurations, design, amenities and the overall positioning of its residential offerings.

For Satish Agarwal, Managing Director of Aishwaryam Group, the next phase is about using this experience to build a stronger brand and a more differentiated portfolio.

“We have seen PCMC evolve from a market driven by expansion to one where consumers are increasingly seeking distinction in the way they live. For us, the next phase is about using the experience we have built over 17 years to anticipate that shift and create residential propositions that are more considered, differentiated and relevant to the consumer.”

That approach is reflected in Aishwaryam’s growing focus on premium, lifestyle-led and branded residences.

The F Portfolio, developed in association with Fashion TV, is a significant part of this journey. With more than 750 units sold, the portfolio demonstrates the Group’s move towards a more lifestyle-oriented residential proposition. The association also represents a move towards branded residences, giving Aishwaryam an opportunity to create a more distinctive identity and experience around its residential offerings.

The significance of the F Portfolio goes beyond the sales milestone. It provides a tangible example of how Aishwaryam is translating its premiumisation strategy into a product that combines residential development with stronger lifestyle positioning.

From adding features to creating relevance

Premiumisation also requires a different approach to product development.

The question is no longer simply, “What can be added to a project?” It is, “What belongs in this project, for this location and this consumer?”

That distinction influences everything from apartment configurations and common spaces to amenities, design language and the overall experience of a development.

Amenities need to be relevant to residents rather than simply increase a specification list. Design needs to combine identity with functionality. Common spaces need to support how communities actually live. And the project needs to respond to the character and potential of its location.

For Aishwaryam, this is where its experience across PCMC becomes particularly valuable. The Group can draw on its understanding of different neighbourhoods and buyer segments to create residential propositions aligned with their intended markets.

Defining Aishwaryam’s next chapter

PCMC’s next residential phase will demand sharper differentiation as individual micro-markets mature and homebuyers become more discerning.

For Aishwaryam, more than 17 years of experience provides the foundation to respond to that shift by translating its understanding of the region into a stronger premium residential portfolio across Pune and PCMC.