Protect Your Parents’ Health: Best Insurance Plans To Secure Their Future

When it comes to your parents’ health, the conversation often starts with doctor visits and regular check-ups. Insurance deserves a place in that conversation too. As healthcare needs change with age, having suitable cover can help you plan for eligible medical expenses. If you are comparing health insurance plans for your parents, look beyond the premium and check what the policy actually offers.

W hat Makes a Health Insurance Policy Suitable for Your Parents?

Age, medical history, existing conditions, and the kind of treatment they may need can all influence how much cover you may want and which policy features matter to you. Once you have a policy in mind, a few details deserve closer attention.

Sum insured: Check the amount available under the policy and whether it is suitable for your parents’ healthcare needs.

Pre-existing diseases: Understand how the policy defines a pre-existing disease and whether a waiting period applies.

Waiting periods: Check whether specific conditions, treatments, or services have a waiting period before they become eligible under the policy.

Co-payment: Some policies require you to pay a specified amount or percentage of an admissible claim from your own pocket. Check when this applies and how much you may have to pay.

Sub-limits: Certain medical expenses may have specific limits under the policy. Check these limits before choosing a policy.

Renewal: Check the renewal terms carefully, including whether the policy can continue as your parents grow older and what conditions apply at renewal.

Hospital network: Look at the list of network hospitals available under the policy, especially those that are accessible from your parents’ home.

S hould You Choose Individual Cover or a Family Floater? Should You Choose Individual Cover or a Family Floater?

An individual policy provides a separate sum insured for the person insured. A family floater has one shared sum insured that can be used by one or more members covered under the policy.

Here is a simple way to understand the difference:

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Feature Individual Health Policy Family Floater Policy Sum insured Separate for each insured person Shared among covered members Usage Available for the individual insured Can be used by any covered member, subject to policy terms Family needs Considered separately for each person Considered together What to compare Individual healthcare requirements Combined healthcare requirements

If you are looking at parents’ health insurance, consider whether separate or shared cover fits your family’s needs. Read the policy wording and check how the sum insured works.

W hat Should You Know About Waiting Periods and Existing Health Conditions?

A waiting period is a specified period during which certain conditions, treatments, or services may not be eligible under a health insurance policy. The length and applicability of the waiting period can vary, so check the policy wording before choosing cover for your parents.

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When applying for parents’ health insurance, provide accurate information about your parents’ medical history and check what documents or medical details the policy requires. Read the terms related to pre-existing diseases, waiting periods, and medical disclosures before buying the policy.

C an You Port an Existing Policy If Your Parents Already Have One?

Health insurance portability allows policyholders to transfer certain credits, including those related to pre-existing disease and specific waiting periods, when moving from one insurer to another at renewal, subject to applicable rules.

If you are considering portability, check the applicable timelines and documentation requirements well before the existing policy’s renewal date.

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