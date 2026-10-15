Protecting Your Financial Future: Managing Risk While Investing

Growth Matters. So Does Protection.

Investing is ultimately about growing wealth, but protecting that wealth is equally important.

Every investment carries some degree of risk. The objective is not to eliminate risk; it is to understand it, manage it and ensure that one financial decision does not put an entire financial plan at risk.

This becomes increasingly relevant as more Indians participate in markets. As of June 2026, India's mutual fund industry had 27.86 crore folios, with a total AUM of ₹82.22 lakh crore, according to AMFI. More participation also makes financial awareness around risk increasingly important.

Don't Put Every Financial Goal in One Basket

Diversification is one of the simplest principles of risk management: spreading investments across different assets, sectors or investment categories can help reduce dependence on any single one.

Advertisement

But diversification is not about owning as many investments as possible.

It is about having a portfolio that reflects one's goals, time horizon and ability to take risks9.

Advertisement

A retirement portfolio, a child's education fund and money needed for a near-term goal may require very different approaches.

The right question is therefore not simply, "How much return can I earn?"

It is "How much risk can I take without compromising my financial goals?"

The Biggest Risk Can Be the Decision Itself

Market risk is visible. Poor financial decisions can be less obvious.

Investors can put themselves at risk by chasing unusually high returns, investing based on social-media tips, concentrating too much money in one investment, or reacting emotionally to market movements.

There is also another risk that increasingly demands attention: financial fraud.

SEBI has repeatedly cautioned investors against unsolicited investment offers, guaranteed or assured returns, fake trading platforms and impersonation of registered entities.

The lesson is straightforward: if an opportunity promises high returns with little or no risk, awareness should come before action.

Volatility Is Part of the Journey

Markets do not move in a straight line.

AMFI reported that equity mutual funds recorded 61 consecutive months of net inflows through March 2026, with ₹40,450 crore flowing into equity funds that month. The data illustrates sustained investor participation even through changing market

conditions.

Volatility, therefore, is not necessarily a signal to abandon a long-term investment plan. Whether an investor should stay invested, rebalance or change an allocation depends on the goal, time horizon and risk profile-not simply on what the market did that day.

Protecting Wealth Is a Long-Term Habit

Good risk management is not about predicting the next market correction.

It is about building financial habits that can withstand uncertainty:

● Diversify according to goals and risk appetite.

● Understand an investment before committing money.

● Verify information and the credentials of the person or platform offering it.

● Avoid decisions driven by guaranteed-return promises or market hype.

● Review investments periodically instead of reacting to every market movement.

Because wealth creation is only one part of the journey.

The ability to protect financial goals through uncertainty is what makes wealth

sustainable.

That belief lies at the heart of Har Indian Investor, an initiative by Nippon India Mutual Fund in partnership with Republic Media Network, encouraging Indians to approach investing with greater awareness, confidence and long-term perspective.