Prudential Health India commences operations, backed by Prudential plc and HCL Group

Prudential Health India, a standalone health insurance company backed by a joint venture between Prudential plc and HCL Group, on Thursday announced the commencement of its business operations in India, entering a market valued at approximately $16 billion in gross written premiums.

The company, formally named Prudential HCL Health Insurance Limited, received its Certificate of Registration from insurance regulators on July 1, clearing the way for it to begin underwriting health insurance in the country. The venture is structured as a 70:30 partnership between Prudential plc, the UK-headquartered insurer, and HCL Group, the Indian technology conglomerate.

Distribution and product strategy

As part of its launch, Prudential Health India said it would offer customers access to a network of more than 12,000 hospitals. The company is adopting an omnichannel approach, pairing personal advice through an agency network with an artificial intelligence-enabled direct-to-consumer platform, as well as digital tools to help customers select coverage and manage claims.

Leadership comments

Naveen Tahilyani, Prudential plc's regional CEO overseeing India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Africa, along with group agency and health functions, said India represented a strategically important market given its economic fundamentals and demand for healthcare innovation. He said the venture aims to combine Prudential's insurance capabilities with HCL Group's technology and healthcare expertise.

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Amit Dave, MD and CEO Designate of Prudential Health India, said the company's focus would extend beyond traditional insurance underwriting toward supporting customers throughout their healthcare journeys, in line with the Indian government's stated goal of "Insurance for All by 2047."

Shikhar Malhotra, Executive Director at Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) Private Ltd, described HCL's entry into health insurance as a natural extension of its healthcare technology and digital transformation capabilities, citing opportunities in India's increasingly consumer-led, technology-enabled healthcare sector.

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