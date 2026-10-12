Puja Performed For Dharavi Rehabilitation Homes

Mumbai: Mr Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), performed Bhoomi Poojan at the 22-acre Matunga railway site on Monday, marking the start of rehabilitation construction for Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest informal settlements and home to more than one million residents.

Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL), the project’s Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), will ensure eligible residents will receive 350 sq ft homes under the in-situ rehabilitation scheme.

“Every family deserves a home where they feel secure and can plan for the future. We know what this means to Dharavi’s families. At Matunga, we are building 10 towers with 10,432 homes and 1,379 commercial and industrial units, creating neighbourhoods where families can live better and build a brighter future for their children,” said Mr Pranav Adani.

The project draws on expertise in design, engineering and urban planning from US-based design firm Sasaki, UK-based engineering consultancy Buro Happold, Mumbai-based StudioPOD, renowned architect Mr Hafeez Contractor, P&T and ARC Studio, along with urban planning experts from Singapore.

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The 10 towers will be handed over in three phases to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA), under the Government of Maharashtra: the first five by March 2029, the next two by August 2029 and the remaining three by August 2030.



Shri Aseem Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Government of Maharashtra, was the Guest of Honour. Dr Mahendra Kalyankar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), DRP/SRA, also attended the ceremony.

Dr Kalyankar said, “This is an important step for Dharavi’s families. Our focus is on providing safe, modern homes with the infrastructure and amenities needed for a better quality of life.”

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Each tower will have 37 to 39 storeys, 10 to 12 passenger elevators and two dedicated fire elevators. Two additional elevators will serve the commercial and industrial units. Amenities will include a kindergarten, community hall, podium gardens, sit-out areas, society offices and places of worship.

Ten per cent of the commercial space in each rehabilitation building will be reserved to generate revenue for common infrastructure upkeep. ANDPL will maintain the buildings and shared infrastructure for the first 10 years after handover.

The Bhoomi Poojan followed the inauguration of the Dharavi Experience Centre by the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, on Gandhi Jayanti, marking Mahatma Gandhi’s 157th birth anniversary. At the event, Shri Fadnavis also unveiled an anthem dedicated to Dharavi and released a coffee-table book on its people, culture and history.

Spread across 22,500 sq ft, the Experience Centre gives residents a preview of the proposed redevelopment through life-size sample homes, a 3D walkthrough and interactive displays covering housing, workplaces, amenities, transport and open spaces.

“The Dharavi Experience Centre gave residents a first look at the planned homes and neighbourhoods. With construction beginning, our focus is on delivery and long-term upkeep. We will maintain each building and its common infrastructure for 10 years after handover,” said Mr Anil Sardana, CEO, ANDPL.

The wider redevelopment envisages a mixed-use township with shops, schools, healthcare facilities, places of worship, parks, public transport and other social infrastructure. Essential services are planned within a 15-minute walk.

About Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL)

Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL) is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established for the implementation of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), with the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group as shareholders. ANDPL has been constituted to plan and execute the Dharavi Redevelopment Project with the objective of improving living conditions, infrastructure and overall quality of life for Dharavikars.