Quantum Synthetic Intelligence Pvt Ltd: Sovereign AI for India, Now a Pagariya Group of Companies Venture

Quantum Synthetic Intelligence Pvt Ltd (QSI) has entered a defining new chapter. The Nagpur-headquartered artificial intelligence company, founded and led by Dr. Mayur Ghule, now operates under the Pagariya group of companies, following a major investment by the group in the advanced training equipment and compute hardware that powers QSI's model development. This backing transforms a promising research venture into an industrially scaled AI enterprise, with the resources to train, refine, and deploy large models entirely on Indian soil — a decisive step toward reducing the country's reliance on overseas AI ecosystems.

One Platform, Two Ways to Run

At the heart of QSI is a single AI suite designed to operate in two fundamentally different environments.

Connected to the cloud, the suite delivers the company's in-house large language models, developed along an ambitious roadmap stretching from 1 billion to 1.285 trillion parameters. Enterprises and institutions can tap these models for research, document intelligence, workflow automation, and operational decision support, while QSI's multi-agent swarm framework allows dozens of specialised AI agents to collaborate on problems too large for any single model. Advances in tokenisation and model scaling keep this performance affordable for everyday enterprise use.

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Disconnected from the internet, the same suite keeps working. Thanks to a CPU-native inference design, QSI's models execute on ordinary processors — no GPU farms, no foreign cloud accounts, no data leaving the building. For defence organisations, security agencies, and regulated industries, this air-gapped capability is not a luxury but a requirement, and QSI has made it a standard feature. Edge deployments carry the intelligence further, into mines, power installations, transport corridors, and urban systems where connectivity is patchy yet real-time judgement is essential.

Where It Is Being Put to Work

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QSI is targeting the sectors that keep a nation running: AI-assisted traffic management, surveillance and public-safety platforms, energy optimisation, mining operations, and smart-city infrastructure. Every

deployment is engineered around data sovereignty, ensuring that sensitive information remains within Indian jurisdiction. The company calls its philosophy “warm tech” — technology built to strengthen people and institutions, not sideline them.

Leadership With Industrial Muscle

Dr. Ghule brings more than seventeen years of CXO-level experience across international finance, investment funds, and infrastructure. With the Pagariya Group's investment now furnishing the heavy training equipment behind the AI, QSI pairs that leadership with genuine industrial capacity, reinforced by patents filed in India and abroad. For the Pagariya Group, the move extends a diversified industrial legacy into frontier technology; for QSI, it secures the capital depth needed to compete with global AI laboratories.