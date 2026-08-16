Rajesh Dandotiya Becomes First Police Officer From Indore Police Commissionerate To Complete Prestigious Chevening Cyber Security Fellowship

Indore: Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Indore Police Commissionerate, has successfully completed the prestigious Chevening India Cyber Security Fellowship 2026 in the United Kingdom, marking another significant milestone in his distinguished career in law enforcement and cybersecurity.

With this achievement, Dandotiya has become the first police officer from the Indore Police Commissionerate to complete the prestigious Chevening Cyber Security Fellowship, adding an international dimension to his extensive work in cybercrime prevention, digital safety, public awareness and innovative policing.

The Chevening India Cyber Security Fellowship is a prestigious UK Government-supported programme designed for professionals working at the intersection of cybersecurity, cyber policy, governance and national security. The programme provides fellows with exposure to international approaches to emerging cyber threats, cybercrime prevention, legislation, digital resilience and cybersecurity policy.

For Dandotiya, the fellowship represents a natural progression of a career that has increasingly focused on addressing the rapidly evolving challenges posed by cybercrime and digital fraud.

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More Than 1100 Cyber Awareness Sessions

One of the most distinctive aspects of Dandotiya’s career has been his commitment to cybersecurity awareness and preventive policing. He has conducted more than 1100 cyber awareness sessions across educational institutions, government organisations, professional forums and public platforms, reaching citizens from diverse sections of society.

His milestone of completing more than 1100 cyber awareness sessions was recognised by the World Book of Records, London, highlighting his sustained contribution to public education on cybercrime and digital safety.

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His awareness programmes have focused on practical threats such as phishing, identity theft, online financial fraud, social-media scams, digital arrest scams and other emerging forms of cybercrime. His approach is centred on the belief that an informed citizen is one of the strongest lines of defence against cybercriminals.

Author of Five Cybersecurity Books

Beyond policing and public awareness, Dandotiya has also emerged as an author of five books related to cybersecurity and cybercrime prevention, using his field experience to make complex digital threats easier for readers to understand.

Among his notable works is Inside the Cyber Crime Files: Decoding the Digital Battlefield, which he co-authored with Arya Tyagi, a cybersecurity expert and Director of Webhack Solutions Private Limited. The book combines law-enforcement experience, real-world cybercrime insights and cybersecurity expertise to examine the changing nature of digital crime and the challenges faced by individuals and organisations.

His other notable work includes Cyber Rakshak, a book that draws upon real-life cybercrime cases and awareness initiatives to explain common digital frauds and practical methods of staying safe online.

The collaboration with cybersecurity professionals from the private sector also reflects Dandotiya’s broader approach of bringing law enforcement, technology experts and public awareness together to address cyber threats.

Recognised for Cyber Awareness and Public Service

Dandotiya’s contribution has been recognised through multiple national and international records, with publicly documented profiles attributing 11 world records to his cyber awareness, drug awareness and public outreach initiatives.

His initiatives have included large-scale cyber awareness programmes and campaigns designed to educate students, women, parents, senior citizens and other vulnerable groups about digital risks.

His work has also extended beyond conventional policing, with Dandotiya advocating technology-enabled and citizen-centric approaches to crime prevention.

Forbes India Recognition

Adding another prestigious distinction to his career, Rajesh Dandotiya was featured by Forbes India in 2026 among “Individuals Who Achieved the Extraordinary in Their Fields.” The recognition highlighted his contribution as a Madhya Pradesh Police officer, his work in cybercrime and drug awareness, his world-record achievements and his completion of the Chevening India Cyber Security Fellowship.

The recognition comes as Dandotiya continues to build a reputation at the intersection of law enforcement, cybersecurity, public education and innovation.

From Indore to the Global Cybersecurity Stage

The completion of the Chevening fellowship represents more than an academic achievement. It brings together Dandotiya’s extensive frontline experience in cybercrime prevention with international exposure to cybersecurity policy, governance and global best practices.

From conducting more than 1100 awareness sessions and authoring cybersecurity books to collaborating with technology experts and earning international recognition, his journey reflects the changing role of modern policing.