Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 12th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Ramzan Shaikh's Native Village Hosts Free Health Checkup Camp Organized by Hopemirror Foundation

A free medical awareness-cum-health check-up camp was organised by the Hopemirror Foundation at Dhansar Village, the native place of its founder, Ramzan Shaikh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Free Health Checkup Camp
Hopemirror Foundation organised free Health Checkup Camp at founder Ramzan Shaikh's village | Image:hopemirror foundation
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A free medical awareness-cum-health check-up camp was organised by the Hopemirror Foundation at Dhansar Village, the native place of its founder, Ramzan Shaikh, an Indian entrepreneur who was born on March 23, 1992. He studied civil engineering at Mumbai University. On June 15, 2020, Ramzan established the Hopemirror Foundation with the goal of making a positive difference in the lives of underprivileged and marginalised people. 

The health camp was organised by the Hopemirror team in collaboration with Appollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai. The camp was organised for the villagers of Dhansar Village to create awareness on health issues and extend quality treatment for various ailments. The executive health check programme was conducted to check the health condition of the people and advise on health management. 

In all, more than 150 people attended the camp and got a health checkup. A health checkup camp includes BMI, BCA (body composition analysis), blood pressure, random blood sugar, ECG, bone density, eye examination, doctor consultation, and so on. A positive response from villagers to health checkup initiatives reflects a shared commitment to promoting health and wellness within the community, and it underscores the importance of ongoing efforts to improve access to healthcare services in rural and underserved areas. 

"Health checkup camps play a crucial role in promoting public health, reducing healthcare disparities, and empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being. I am thankful for the support of the Appollo Hospital team as well as our team, Hopemirror Foundation, for their efforts for this health camp," said Ramzan Shaikh, Founder of Hopemirror Foundation.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

