Rebuilding Futures Through Skills: How Manipuri Youth Are Transforming Their Lives Through New Skills And Careers

Recognising that economic empowerment is central to recovery, the Supreme Court Committee on Relief and Rehabilitation in Manipur, constituted by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and chaired by Hon’ble Chief Justice Gita Mittal (Retd.), has emerged as a driving force behind one of the most impactful rehabilitation initiatives in the State. Through its sustained engagement with the Government of Manipur, Primero Skills, and Tourism Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) the Committee has helped shape a model that combines skill development, employment, and social reintegration for conflict-affected youth.

The Committee’s vision extends beyond immediate relief. It recognises that true rehabilitation can only be achieved when individuals are empowered to rebuild their lives through meaningful livelihoods and economic independence. Working closely with the Government of Manipur and supported by the Department of Tourism, Government of Manipur, a structured residential skill training programme in New Delhi was conceptualised and implemented to address the needs of Manipuri youth. To execute this ambitious initiative, Primero Skills as the implementing partner along with THSC were responsible for training, mentoring, certifying, and facilitating employment opportunities for Manipuri youth.

Over the past two years, the programme has evolved into a landmark example of how collaborative action between judicial institutions, governments, industry bodies, and private-sector training providers can create transformative social impact.

At the centre of this initiative are young men and women from across Manipur who have demonstrated remarkable resilience in overcoming adversity. Many of them experienced displacement, disruption of education, loss of livelihoods, and uncertainty about their future. Through the intervention of the Committee and the Government of Manipur, these youth were provided an opportunity to participate in a structured residential training programmes designed to prepare them for careers in some of India’s fastest-growing service sectors in hospitality.

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Primero Skills has played a pivotal role in translating this vision into measurable outcomes. Through its training facilities in Delhi and outreach activities in Manipur, the organisation has developed and implemented specialised programmes focussed in hospitality, tourism, aviation and customer service. However, the programme goes far beyond technical skill development.

Participants receive a holistic learning experience that includes communication skills, personality development, workplace etiquette, digital literacy, financial literacy, self-defence training, counselling support, career guidance, industry exposure visits, and placement preparation. In addition interaction with top end employers , industry visits and industry led workshops have further supplemented their training exposure before they are launched into their careers.

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Delhi Police through SPUNER has supported the programme by providing a certified self defence training for all girl students which Is over 67% of total trained Manipuri youth in this residential programme. In addition their teams have been consistently visiting the youth providing all social and safety support to help them settle in their residential training programme thousand of kilometres away from home.

For many participants, the programme represents a life-changing experience. It is often their first opportunity to travel outside their home districts, interact with people from diverse backgrounds, and gain exposure to professional environments. Employers led by THSC industry engagement teams like Taj Hotels, Radisson , Mahindra Holidays, Indigo Airlines , Impressario group, Social, Si Nonna’s have consistently been hiring Manipuri youth through this programme.

The Government of Manipur has been instrumental in facilitating the initiative through mobilisation support, beneficiary identification, community engagement, and coordination with stakeholders. By prioritising livelihood restoration as part of the broader rehabilitation strategy, the State Government has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring that conflict-affected youth are not left behind in the recovery process.

A defining feature of the programme has been the active involvement of the Justice Gita Mittal Committee throughout its implementation. Committee members have regularly reviewed progress, engaged with stakeholders, and encouraged innovative approaches to livelihood generation. Their continued guidance has ensured that rehabilitation efforts remain focused on creating sustainable and measurable outcomes for beneficiaries.

With hundreds of youths as beneficiaries, the stories emerging from the programme are powerful examples of resilience and determination. Young men and women who once faced uncertainty about their future are now employed in leading organisations across India, earning stable incomes and contributing to their families’ well-being. Many have become role models within their communities, inspiring others to pursue education, skills, and employment opportunities.

The success of the programme has also attracted significant interest from employers. Industry feedback indicates that candidates trained under the initiative possess strong work ethics, professionalism, adaptability, and customer service skills. Employers have consistently expressed satisfaction with the performance of Manipuri youth and have sought to recruit additional candidates from subsequent training batches. This positive response is particularly significant given the growing demand for skilled manpower across India’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

The programme has therefore succeeded in creating a direct link between rehabilitation and economic opportunity. By aligning training curricula with industry requirements and facilitating placement opportunities, it ensures that beneficiaries are not merely trained but are connected to sustainable careers.

The collaboration between the Justice Gita Mittal Committee, the Government of Manipur, and Primero Skills along with THSC demonstrates how institutions can work together to address complex rehabilitation challenges. Rather than viewing displaced youth solely as beneficiaries of assistance, the programme recognises them as capable individuals with immense potential who can contribute meaningfully to society when provided with the right opportunities.

As the initiative continues to evolve, there is a growing response from youth across all districts of Manipur to join this programme. Primero Skills along with THSC plans to broadbase the programme to bring in over 27 large employers from the hospitality sector and align their manpower requirements with the need of Manipuri youth. The combination of strong industry demand, successful placement outcomes, and positive social impact provides a compelling foundation for scaling the programme in the coming years.