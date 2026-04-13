Renowned Actor, Rishab Shetty Inaugurates Regal Jewellers’ New Showrooms in Jayanagar and HSR Layout

Bengaluru’s only wholesale jewellers, Regal Jewellers marked a significant milestone with the grand launch of its new showrooms in Jayanagar and HSR Layout, inaugurated by renowned actor Rishab Shetty on April 10, 2026

The launches come at a time when jewellery shopping sees heightened demand with the wedding season and Akshaya Tritiya approaching, making it an ideal moment for customers to experience Regal Jewellers’ wholesale pricing and exclusive inaugural offers.

The grand launch of two new stores witnessed an enthusiastic response, with customers turning up in large numbers to explore a wide range of gold and diamond collections. The strong turnout reflects the growing trust and connection Regal Jewellers continues to build with families across Bengaluru.

In the picture from the right Mr Shivdas Chairman of Regal Jewellers, Mr Vibin Shivdas MD & CEO of Regal Jewellers, Actor Sri. Rishab Shetty, Mr. Gopal Chief Operating officer & Sri CK Ramamurthy, MLA of Jayanagar

Speaking at the event, Rishab Shetty said, “It was a pleasure to be part of the grand inauguration of Regal Jewellers in Jayanagar and HSR Layout. It’s good to see the kind of trust and connection the brand has established with the people of Karnataka. Wishing the team continued success as they expand across Karnataka.”

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The launch of the new showrooms in Jayanagar and HSR Layout follows the success of Regal Jewellers’ stores in Kammanahalli, Malleshwaram, and Marathahalli, further strengthening the brand’s presence in Bengaluru. Regal Jewellers is also set to open its R R Nagar showroom soon.

Speaking on the occassion, Mr. Vibin Shivdas, MD & CEO of Regal Jewellers, said,

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“We thank Sri Rishab Shetty for being part of this celebration, and the people of Karnataka for their continued trust and support. The strong response to our new showrooms motivates us to expand further and bring the Regal Jewellers experience to more families across Bengaluru.”

Founded in 1978, Regal Jewellers has built a reputation for trust, quality, and accessibility through its wholesale pricing model. With its newest showrooms in Jayanagar and HSR Layout, the brand continues to strengthen its presence in Bengaluru, with further expansion planned across key neighbourhoods.

This Akshya Tritiya, Regal Jewellers has introduced exciting offers across all stores in Bengaluru, for more details connect on 8724909090

About Regal Jewellers