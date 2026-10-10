Retirement Planning: The Future You Build Today

Retirement planning is often postponed because it feels like a distant concern. But retirement is not a single event at 60; it can potentially span decades, which makes preparing for it a long-term financial goal.

India is also ageing. The UNFPA’s India Ageing Report 2023 projects that people aged 60 and above could account for more than 20% of India’s population by 2050, up from

around 10% in 2021.

That means retirement planning is increasingly about preparing not just for fewer working years, but for a potentially longer post-retirement life.

Start Early. Give Time the Heavy Lifting.

The biggest advantage in retirement planning is not necessarily investing more. It is starting earlier.

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A person beginning at 30 has three decades to build a retirement corpus. Someone beginning at 45 has far less time to accumulate the same corpus. The difference is not just the number of years invested; it is the time available for savings and potential returns to compound.

SEBI itself highlights that starting early gives retirement savings more time to grow and compound.

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The lesson is simple: retirement planning rewards time more than last-minute intensity.

Inflation Changes the Number You Need

A retirement corpus cannot be based only on today's expenses.

If monthly household expenses are ₹50,000 today, the amount required decades later will be significantly higher simply because the cost of goods and services changes over time. Retirement planning therefore needs to account for inflation, healthcare costs and the lifestyle one expects to maintain.

SEBI's retirement-planning guidance specifically notes that a corpus adequate at the beginning of retirement may not remain sufficient later because inflation can increase the cost of the same goods and services.

This is why the question is not merely "How much do I need to retire?" but "How much will I need to sustain the life I want after retirement?"

Build the Corpus Before You Need It

Retirement planning works best when it becomes a habit rather than a deadline.

Regular contributions, appropriate diversification, periodic reviews and increasing investments as income grows can gradually build the corpus required for the future.

India's retirement ecosystem is also expanding. As of 28 June 2026, NPS had 2.25 crore subscribers with assets under management of ₹17.22 lakh crore, according to PFRDA.

The objective is not to predict the future perfectly.

It is to prepare for it systematically.

The Future You Build Today

A financially secure retirement is not created on the day one stops earning. It is built through decisions made years before that day arrives.

Start early. Account for inflation. Plan for longevity. Invest consistently. Review as life changes.

Because retirement planning is ultimately about more than building a corpus.

It is about building the freedom to live the next chapter of life with greater financial confidence.

That belief lies at the heart of Har Indian Investor, an initiative by Nippon India Mutual Fund in partnership with Republic Media Network, encouraging Indians to approach investing with greater awareness, confidence and a long-term perspective.