It is a proud moment for REVA University as the prestigious University is hosting the first-of-its-kind India-Russia Track II Dialogue – REVA University Vishwa Samvada 2024 in its campus. The event which will be held on the campus on February 27 and 28, 2024 marks a significant milestone as it brings together esteemed delegates from India and Russia. The Dialogue, an extension of previous sessions held in New Delhi and Mumbai, is organised in collaboration with the esteemed Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO).

The Track II Dialogue session will commence on February 27, 2024 at 2:30 PM. Ranging from topics like World Order in Transition: from the Unipolar Moment Towards Polycentric System to Transforming Global Logistical Infrastructure and Challenges for Eurasian Security and Connectivity, REVA University Vishwa Samvada -2024 is a melange of talks, debates and discussions that will further fuel and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two-day dialogue sessions and discussions will be followed by a public event on February 28, 2024 at 5:00 PM, where Prof. Madhav Das Nalapat, Vice Chair Manipal Advanced Research Group and REVA University Advisory Board member; Dr. Feodor Voitolovsky, Director, Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) will address the gathering.

India and Russia have a long-standing bond that dates several years back. Since the signing of the Declaration of India- Russia Strategic Partnership in 2000, this enduring bond has evolved into a profound alliance. This strategic partnership has elevated collaboration to new heights, encompassing political, security, defence, trade, economy, science, technology, and cultural domains. In his recent visit to Russia, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rightly said that Geopolitics and strategic convergence will always keep India–Russia ties on a positive trajectory.

The synergy between the two nations extends beyond diplomatic ties, fostering deep-rooted cooperation across multifaceted dimensions. India and Russia's enduring relationship is a testament to shared values and mutual respect, reinforcing their commitment to advancing bilateral interests and contributing to global stability through a robust and multifaceted strategic partnership.

The host has taken this responsibility as a tribute to humanity and to serve her home country - the Republic of India in the promotion of international cooperation in education, sciences, culture, communication and information to secure peace and security across regions and the globe. REVA University believes in aligning with national strategic interests and thus serves towards the world order. Since wars begin in the minds of men, it is in the minds of men that the defences of peace must be construed, so REVA University simply follows this thought and hence wants to cultivate such minds that only aspire for peace, security and order in the comity of nations.

Also, REVA University believes that it is its fundamental duty to engage students in international relations and geopolitics discourse to provide a holistic educational experience. This approach offers quality education, broad exposure and the freedom to pursue diverse research interests, which is the hallmark of REVA University. By encouraging, motivating, and guiding young minds, the University aims to cultivate a critical mass of strategic analysts. This strategic intellectual pool contributes to shaping India’s perspectives on the evolving global geopolitical landscape.