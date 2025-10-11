Revolutionary Xenie Cube Retail POS by BranchX Brings AI-Powered Business Intelligence to Every Indian Retailer

Picture a palm-sized device on your store counter that chats back in Marathi or Gujarati, crunches sales numbers faster than a computer, and predicts what your customers will crave next. That’s the electrifying promise of Xenie.

BranchX unveiled its landmark innovation, Xenie Cube, at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025, held from October 7–9 at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. The voice-enabled AI device represents a major leap forward in India’s intelligent retail transformation that is designed to help the nation’s 13 million kirana stores manage, analyze, and grow their businesses using simple voice commands in their own languages.

In an event where over 600 innovations were unveiled, this voice-driven AI marvel didn’t just enter, it dominated. With its mix of charm and intelligence, Xenie drew amazement as it answered real-time questions like:

“When should I restock biscuits?”

“Who’s my top customer this month?”

“Which snacks ruled Diwali sales?”

It was like watching millions of India’s kirana stores, often overlooked, though very essential, get their first taste of superpowers. And that too in a design that is international but with an Indian soul.

The iPhone Moment for Retailers

Just like the iPhone disrupted the mobile phones industry, Xenie Cube reimagines point-of-sale devices as living, conversational companions. Retailers can simply talk to the Xenie Cube in any of 12 Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, and the Device instantly answers with information. No dashboards, no spreadsheets, no jargon, no barriers. Just easy answers to run stores better.

From inventory notifications to daily financial reports, the Cube turns every query into simple data-driven answers thereby giving small shop owners access to business intelligence that once only organised companies could get.

“This Is India’s AI Awakening”, Sajid Jamal, Founder and Managing Director of BranchX, said. “Kirana owners aren’t just shopkeepers for us Indians, they’re the heartbeat of our economy. Xenie is their secret weapon, speaking their tongue and cutting through clutter to uncover opportunity. This is India’s AI awakening. Built here, for the world to follow.”

Rajesh Johnny, Co-founder and CEO, added, “For too long, neighbourhood retailers have been held back by lack of access to technology. Xenie levels the field, blending local wisdom with AI power. Imagine every corner shop becoming a smart retail centre; that’s the revolution we’re unleashing.”

The Road Ahead

Backed by the strong response from fintech leaders and investors at GFF 2025, BranchX announced plans for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2027. The IPO will help with large-scale deployment of Xenie Cube, enhancement of local AI language models, expansion of Indian cloud capacity, and accessibility of the Cube to millions of small retailers nationwide.

BranchX also plans to roll out an ambitious AI-focused Go-Local project—the development of state-specific AI functionality and the hiring of local engineers, trainers, and field partners in India. This will ensure that Xenie Cube does not just talk local languages but also comprehends the local communities, local business trends, and local cultures which will serve as a profound regional interest.

The project is likely to create mass jobs in urban and smaller towns and enable young people to facilitate AI usage, the introduction of retailers, and localization of data.

“Post IPO, our focus is to strengthen India’s AI from the ground up,” said Sajid Jamal. “By going local, city by city, state by state - we’re proving that India can lead the global AI race not by imitation, but by building solutions rooted in its own people, languages, and markets. Where global tech models struggled to localize, India will now succeed by making AI truly inclusive.”

Rajesh Johnny added, “Xenie Cube is just the beginning. Our vision is to give every kirana store access to the technology that can help them take on the organized retailers. When small retailers succeed, entire communities prosper. That’s the future we are working towards and GFF 2025 marked an exciting chapter in that journey.”

⸻

About BranchX