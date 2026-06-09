Rising Costs Push Doctors Toward Shared Clinics and Aesthetic Services in India’s Cities

India’s urban healthcare market is seeing a gradual shift away from standalone clinics, as rising real estate prices and tighter compliance requirements make independent practice harder to sustain. In their place, shared or “medical coworking” facilities are emerging as an alternative model, particularly for outpatient care and aesthetic services, according to industry observers.

Pressure on the Standalone Clinic Model

Urban doctors and healthcare entrepreneurs have traditionally relied on privately owned or leased clinics. However, high upfront capital costs, long-term rental commitments, and the need to meet increasingly complex regulatory and hygiene standards are narrowing margins, especially for early-career and independent practitioners.

Demand for outpatient services, dermatology, and aesthetic services continues to grow in major cities, but setting up a compliant clinic often requires substantial investment in infrastructure, specialised equipment, and trained staff. Analysts note that this mismatch between demand growth and operational feasibility is driving interest in shared clinical infrastructure, where costs and resources are spread across multiple practitioners.

Medical Coworking Gains Ground

Medical coworking platforms offer fully managed clinical spaces that physicians can use on flexible terms, reducing the need for long-term commitments. One such platform is Profrea, a healthcare-focused startup operating a clinic-as-a-service model that combines real estate management with standardized clinical infrastructure.

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Profrea was founded by entrepreneur Saurabh Arora and co-founded by Dr. Ladli Chatterjee, an MD-qualified medical professional. The company positions itself at the intersection of healthcare delivery, real estate, and technology, with the stated aim of enabling outpatient care and aesthetic services to operate without taking on the full operational burden of running a clinic.

Supporters of the model argue that shared facilities can improve consistency in hygiene, equipment standards, and regulatory compliance. Critics, however, caution that shared environments must be carefully governed to ensure accountability, patient privacy, and adherence to medical ethics.

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Signals of Broader Institutional Interest

The medical coworking concept has begun to attract attention from institutional and ecosystem players. Profrea has received early-stage support linked to a Gujarat-based angel investor, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology through MeitY initiatives, and ideation-stage backing associated with IIM Kashipur. Such involvement suggests growing interest in alternative healthcare infrastructure models, though it does not guarantee long-term viability.

A Changing Urban Healthcare Landscape