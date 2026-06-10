RMC Swiftly Manages Medical Emergency in Sriperumbudur; 86 Patients Discharged Within 24 Hours

Rajalakshmi Medical College Hospital & Research Institute (RMC) demonstrated its emergency preparedness and commitment to public healthcare by responding promptly to a medical emergency involving more than 100 individuals from the Sriperumbudur region.

Following the incident, over 99 affected persons were admitted for medical observation and treatment. The hospital immediately activated its emergency response protocols, mobilising doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and support teams to provide timely medical care.

According to RMC's medical team, all patients were closely monitored and provided with the necessary treatment. Owing to the swift intervention and coordinated efforts of the healthcare professionals, 86 patients recovered and were discharged within 24 hours, while the remaining patients continued to receive medical observation and care.

Addressing the media, hospital representatives highlighted that RMC's fully equipped infrastructure, emergency care facilities, ambulance services, and round-the-clock availability of specialist doctors enabled the institution to handle the situation efficiently and without delay.

Advertisement

Dr Haree Shankar Meganathan, Vice Chairman, Rajalakshmi Institutions, stated:

"When over 100 patients required urgent medical attention, our teams acted immediately. Backed by advanced emergency care facilities, ambulance support, and clinical expertise, we were fully prepared to manage the situation. I am pleased to share that 86 patients were discharged within 24 hours."

Advertisement

Hospital officials further emphasised that the incident showcased the institution's ability to rapidly mobilise resources and deliver effective healthcare services during emergencies.

The successful management of the situation reflects RMC's continued dedication to patient care, emergency preparedness, and community well-being. The hospital reaffirmed its capability to handle critical medical situations while ensuring the highest standards of treatment and patient safety.

Rajalakshmi Medical College Hospital & Research Institute remains committed to serving the community with excellence in healthcare, especially during times of emergency.