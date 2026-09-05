Ronak Choudhary Leads New Wave Of Cow Rescue Through Jeevdaya Foundation

Jeevdaya Foundation is combining animal rescue, cow welfare, night-time road safety drives and community assistance under a youth-led initiative founded in June 2025.

At a time when social media has become a powerful platform for public awareness, young digital creator Ronak Choudhary is attempting to take that influence beyond the screen through a ground-level animal welfare initiative. Through Jeevdaya Foundation, launched on 14 June 2025, Choudhary and a team of volunteers are working on animal rescue, cow protection, road safety awareness and humanitarian assistance.

Founded when Ronak Choudhary was 19, the organisation has focused primarily on helping injured, sick and abandoned animals. According to the foundation, volunteers respond to information about animals requiring assistance, arrange rescue where possible and help connect injured or ill cattle with veterinary treatment and shelter.

One of the foundation’s most distinctive initiatives takes place after sunset.

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Night Patrols for Stray Cattle

Stray cattle on roads can become difficult to see at night, particularly on highways, rural roads and poorly lit stretches. This can create risks not only for animals but also for motorists, as vehicles may encounter cattle suddenly.

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To address the problem, Jeevdaya Foundation volunteers conduct night-time patrols and place radium reflective belts around stray cows. The reflective material is designed to become visible when vehicle headlights fall on it, helping motorists identify animals on or near the road from a greater distance.

The initiative focuses on prevention rather than responding only after accidents happen. By increasing the visibility of cattle at night, the foundation hopes to reduce the possibility of collisions and make roads safer for both animals and drivers.

The volunteers also remain alert for cattle that may already be injured, sick or abandoned. When such animals are located, the team works to arrange appropriate assistance and treatment.

Expanding Beyond Animal Welfare

While cow welfare remains central to Jeevdaya Foundation’s activities, its work has also expanded into community service.

The organisation has undertaken food-distribution initiatives for underprivileged families and provided blankets during the winter season. It has also extended emergency assistance to families facing difficult circumstances.

This combination of animal welfare and humanitarian work reflects the foundation’s broader approach to community service. Its volunteers are encouraged to participate directly in field activities rather than limiting their contribution to online awareness.

Ronak Choudhary’s Digital Influence

Choudhary’s background as a digital creator has played an important role in bringing visibility to the foundation’s work. With more than three million followers on Instagram, he has a substantial digital audience through which he can highlight rescue activities, promote awareness about animal welfare and encourage people to participate in community initiatives.

His online presence has also allowed the foundation’s activities to reach people beyond the areas where volunteers are physically working.

However, Choudhary has sought to position social media as a means of encouraging real-world participation rather than an end in itself. The foundation has repeatedly called on supporters and volunteers to come forward and participate in rescue operations, road-safety drives and community assistance programmes.

Choudhary has also participated in public demonstrations concerning cow welfare and has advocated for greater attention to the challenges faced by stray and abandoned cattle.

Recognition for Community Service

The work associated with Choudhary and Jeevdaya Foundation has also received recognition from public figures. Film personalities Suniel Shetty and Sonu Sood have presented Choudhary with awards acknowledging his contributions to animal welfare and community service.

For the young founder, such recognition has provided additional visibility to the cause, while the foundation continues to emphasise its field activities and volunteer network.

Looking Ahead

Jeevdaya Foundation has stated that it plans to expand its rescue operations to additional districts in the coming months. The organisation also intends to broaden its food-distribution and winter-relief programmes.

Expansion will require stronger volunteer networks, resources and coordination, particularly because animal rescue often requires rapid responses and cooperation between volunteers, veterinary professionals and shelters.

The foundation’s journey also illustrates how young digital creators can use online influence to support community initiatives. In Choudhary’s case, a large social media following has become a platform for promoting activities that take place on roads, in communities and at rescue sites.

From placing reflective collars on stray cattle during night patrols to helping injured animals and supporting families in need, Jeevdaya Foundation is attempting to turn awareness into action.

Its message is built around a simple principle: animal welfare should not remain limited to conversations on social media. It requires people willing to step forward, respond to emergencies and contribute time on the ground.