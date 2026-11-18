RRP Defense Partners with Israel’s McTech to Introduce Advanced Anti-Drone Technologies in India
RRP Defense Limited has entered into a strategic joint venture with Israel-based McTech to bring advanced anti-drone and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS) technologies to India, with a focus on technology localisation, indigenous manufacturing and Make in India initiatives.
- Initiatives News
- 2 min read
Mumbai: In a significant step towards strengthening India's defence and security capabilities, RRP Defense Limited (BSE: 530929), a listed company of the RRP Group, has entered into a strategic joint venture with Israel-based McTech to introduce advanced Anti-Drone and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS) technologies in India.
As drone technology continues to evolve, its use in modern warfare and security operations is growing rapidly. While drones are creating new possibilities, they are also bringing new challenges. The ability to detect, counter and neutralise potential drone threats has therefore become increasingly important for India's defence and security forces.
Bringing Advanced Global Technology to India
McTech Israel brings valuable technological expertise and a wide range of advanced anti-drone solutions designed to address different operational requirements. Its technologies can be customised to meet the specific needs of defence forces and other security agencies.
Through this partnership, RRP Defense aims to make these advanced solutions accessible to the Indian market while building a strong foundation for long-term collaboration. Beyond introducing global technologies, the partnership will also explore opportunities for technology localisation, indigenous manufacturing and Make in India initiatives.
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RRP Defense has already been recognised as an active vendor for offering these solutions, marking an important beginning for the company in this growing segment.
Strengthening RRP Defense's Presence in the Defence Sector
RRP Defense Limited (BSE: 530929) is a listed defence manufacturing company and part of the RRP Group of Companies. With a growing presence in defence technologies, the company is focused on bringing advanced solutions to India through global collaborations, indigenous manufacturing and technology development.
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Through its group companies and strategic partnerships, RRP Defense is building capabilities across electro-optics, surveillance systems, defence equipment and emerging defence technologies.
The association with McTech further strengthens this journey and reflects the company's commitment to identifying and bringing relevant global technologies to meet India's evolving defence requirements.