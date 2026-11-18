Mumbai: In a significant step towards strengthening India's defence and security capabilities, RRP Defense Limited (BSE: 530929), a listed company of the RRP Group, has entered into a strategic joint venture with Israel-based McTech to introduce advanced Anti-Drone and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS) technologies in India.

As drone technology continues to evolve, its use in modern warfare and security operations is growing rapidly. While drones are creating new possibilities, they are also bringing new challenges. The ability to detect, counter and neutralise potential drone threats has therefore become increasingly important for India's defence and security forces.

Bringing Advanced Global Technology to India

McTech Israel brings valuable technological expertise and a wide range of advanced anti-drone solutions designed to address different operational requirements. Its technologies can be customised to meet the specific needs of defence forces and other security agencies.

Through this partnership, RRP Defense aims to make these advanced solutions accessible to the Indian market while building a strong foundation for long-term collaboration. Beyond introducing global technologies, the partnership will also explore opportunities for technology localisation, indigenous manufacturing and Make in India initiatives.

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RRP Defense has already been recognised as an active vendor for offering these solutions, marking an important beginning for the company in this growing segment.

Strengthening RRP Defense's Presence in the Defence Sector

RRP Defense Limited (BSE: 530929) is a listed defence manufacturing company and part of the RRP Group of Companies. With a growing presence in defence technologies, the company is focused on bringing advanced solutions to India through global collaborations, indigenous manufacturing and technology development.

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Through its group companies and strategic partnerships, RRP Defense is building capabilities across electro-optics, surveillance systems, defence equipment and emerging defence technologies.