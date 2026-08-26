Russia Launches Its Permanent Russian National Pavilion in Navi Mumbai Under the National Brand 'Made in Russia'

In a major move to restructure and diversify the bilateral trade landscape, the Russian Export Center (REC) has officially opened a permanent "Made in Russia" national pavilion in Navi Mumbai on August 21, 2026. Nestled within the bustling Belapur Central Business District, this modern B2B hub aims to pivot the long-standing economic relationship between India and Russia toward everyday consumer commerce.

The newly inaugurated venue is the eighth global business residence under the REC's flagship program, building upon existing operational models in markets like China, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Unlike traditional short-term trade fairs, this permanent exhibition serves as a year-round institutional platform. Local buyers, regional distributors, and supermarket aggregators can physically inspect products, coordinate direct supply logistics, and initiate retail negotiations under one roof.

Expanding the Scope of Strategic Cooperation

For decades, economic transactions between Moscow and New Delhi have reliably revolved around heavy industries, energy corridors, and military-technical cooperation. However, non-resource and non-energy sectors have historically occupied a modest share of overall trade volumes. The Navi Mumbai pavilion is strategically positioned to fill this gap, offering an entry point for Russia's agricultural, confectionery, and FMCG sectors into an expanding Indian market of 1.4 billion consumers.

A diverse lineup of initial residents has already set up displays on the showroom floor. Leading Russian agricultural and consumer brands—including domestic household names like "Makfa," "Miratorg," "United Confectioners”," the "Afanasy" private brewery, and “Wild Siberia”-are among the first to pitch their portfolios to Indian retail chains. The on-site operations are managed by Indian partner Rai Family Corp LLP, which delivers comprehensive local support ranging from customs handling to regulatory certification.

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High-Level Endorsements and Strategic Vision

The grand opening drew remarks from key diplomats and trade officials, all of whom underscored how the platform aligns with the broader bilateral mandate to scale up total trade turnover to $100 billion.

The inauguration featured a three-part agenda, starting with ceremonial opening remarks from key officials, including a welcoming speech by Mamed Akhmedov, Head of the REC Representative Office in India, who highlighted the event's importance for strengthening bilateral ties. Attendees then toured the permanent exhibition of Russian brands, which included comprehensive food sampling and displays of products, along with dedicated sections for non-food consumer goods and technology. The event concluded with a practical segment designed to foster commercial partnerships, where Indian importers held B2B meetings with Russian manufacturers, supported by consultations from operator Rai Family Corp LLP on logistics and market entry strategies.

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Ivan Fetisov, Consul General of Russia in Mumbai, described the physical infrastructure as a crucial logistical asset:

"The pavilion will become a reliable bridge, enabling Russian manufacturers to directly access the vast Indian market. We are moving toward the ambitious goal of increasing bilateral trade turnover to $100 billion, and projects like this are a solid foundation for achieving it.."

Mamed Akhmedov, Head of the REC Representative Office in India, outlined the practical B2B utility of the venue:

"The opening of the pavilion in India is an important milestone in strengthening the strategic partnership and foreign economic relations between our countries. We have created a reliable bridge, prepared a modern venue, and provided comprehensive government and institutional support”.

Rajiv Thakur, CEO of Rai Family Corp LLP highlighted key role pf Rai Corp LLP as an intermediary between Russian business and Indian market:

“This market is open for all Russian manufacturers who want to come here, and we are here to support you from end to end. We provide the Russian exporter a comprehensive end to end solution by becoming a reliable local partner, taking care of all the administrative and operational matters, allowing them to focus on what matters the most - good quality. For an exporter, there are some very challenging areas like logistics, customs clearance, certification. It is not easy for somebody sitting in Russia far away to handle all that thing. We will handle all that for the Russian manufacturers who are a part of the “Made in Russia brand” of the Russian National Pavilion”.

Konstantin Evstyukhin, Managing Director at the Russian Export Center, pointed out the commercial potential driven by local trends:

"India exhibits a unique and highly dynamic market landscape. This new permanent pavilion provides Russian exporters with a fully integrated, turnkey business tool tailored specifically for navigating and operating on Indian soil."

Georgiy Dreyer, Representative of the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia in Mumbai, highlighted the cultural importance of product sampling:

"For the agricultural sector, physical contact with the product is critically important, as Indian buyers and HoReCa representatives must personally assess the quality and taste of the goods. The pavilion will serve as an ideal permanent venue for tastings, demand testing, and direct negotiations. This is precisely the tool that significantly shortens the path from the Russian farmer and producer to the shelves of Indian stores.."

Institutional Support for Onshore Growth