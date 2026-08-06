Sā – The House of Shubhashish Expands Its Downtown Vision in Malviya Nagar with Another Rs 250 Crore Development

Following the announcement of its landmark ₹500 crore luxury residential development in Malviya Nagar earlier this year, Sā – The House of Shubhashish has further strengthened its commitment to the micro-market by adding another adjoining project with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately ₹250 crore. (⁠Business Standard)

With this addition, the company’s planned development in the precinct now stands at nearly ₹750 crore, making it one of the largest premium residential clusters being developed by a single brand in the area.

Commenting on the expansion, Mohit Jajoo, Executive Director & CEO, Sā – The House of Shubhashish, said:

“Every great city has a district that evolves into its downtown—a place where people aspire to live, work and experience the best the city has to offer. We believe Malviya Nagar is on that journey. Our vision goes beyond individual projects; we are creating an integrated luxury ecosystem that will redefine premium living in Jaipur.”

Advertisement

The company plans to continue acquiring strategically located parcels in and around Malviya Nagar to create a cohesive premium neighbourhood under its ‘Downtown’ vision.

Unlike standalone developments, the projects are being master-planned as complementary destinations. Residents across the developments will benefit from thoughtfully designed streetscapes, iconic architecture, expansive landscaped spaces, and some of the city’s most ambitious lifestyle amenities. The vision includes large-format clubhouses, curated wellness and recreational facilities, signature green spaces, and community experiences that elevate the value of the entire precinct.

Advertisement

This long-term strategy reflects the company’s belief that creating exceptional urban districts—not just individual buildings—is the future of luxury real estate.

With a combined development value of approximately ₹750 crore and further expansion planned, Sā – The House of Shubhashish aims to establish Downtown, Malviya Nagar as Jaipur’s most aspirational luxury address.