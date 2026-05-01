Sagar Adani Outlines ₹8 Lakh Cr Energy Pivot: India Needs 2,000 GW for 2047 Developed Goal

In an address at The Economist: Resilient Futures Summit, Sagar Adani, Executive Director of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), stated that energy is no longer just a utility but the fundamental foundation of national resilience. Adani argued that India’s ability to withstand global disruptions hinges on building a robust, self-reliant energy backbone.

Adani put the scale of India’s developmental challenge into sharp perspective, noting that the nation’s per capita energy consumption remains just one-third of the global average and one-fifth of China’s.

"If India is to become a developed economy by 2047, we are not talking about incremental growth; we are talking about a structural leap," Adani said. He estimated that the country must add nearly 2,000 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity over the next two decades to support its aspirations.

A Portfolio Approach to Power

While emphasizing the rapid scale-up of renewables, Adani offered a pragmatic view on the constraints of land and intermittency. He advocated for a diverse "portfolio approach" to ensure a scalable baseload power.

Advertisement

Renewables & Hydro: Rapid scaling to meet green goals.

Efficient Thermal & Nuclear: Essential for firm, scalable power.

Storage Technologies: Continued evolution to manage demand.

"Without firm, scalable baseload power, the math simply does not work," he noted, adding that electrification is India's most credible path to long-term economic stability.

The $100 Billion Integration Strategy

Detailing the Adani Group’s role, Sagar Adani highlighted the $100 billion commitment made by Chairman Gautam Adani toward the energy transition. He clarified that these are not isolated investments but part of an integrated system spanning ports, logistics, airports, and data centers.

Advertisement

"Resilience is never built in silos. It is built through integrated systems," Adani explained. “Energy powers industry, logistics enables trade, and digital infrastructure drives productivity. When these work together, you create durable resilience.”

The Executive Director also credited the Indian government’s execution-oriented policy direction over the last decade. He noted that reducing red tape and revitalizing public-private synergy has created an environment where infrastructure can be built "at scale, at speed, and with purpose."