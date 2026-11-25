Two manufacturers in the same city. Both report sales of about ₹8 crore. Both go shopping for funding in the same month. One comes back with a comfortable offer. The other gets a quote a couple of percentage points higher and a longer list of conditions.

Neither owner slipped up. That's the maddening part. The gap has a reason, though. Lenders don't price a loan on sales. They price it on how likely the money is to come back, and how smoothly. Most of the inputs to that judgment never make it onto page one of an application.

Why Turnover Alone Doesn't Set the Price

Turnover is a size measure, nothing more. Take ₹8 crore in sales: how much of it survives the cost of making the goods? Is it the same every month or lumpy? And what loans are already sitting on top? A firm keeping 12% of those sales as operating profit can carry a loan far more easily than one keeping 2%. Same sales line. Very different repayment room. A lender sees the difference in the first set of financials.

The size bands are wide, too. Since 1 April 2025, the official definition has been a lot more elastic. A unit with investment up to ₹2.5 crore and turnover up to ₹10 crore now counts as micro. Go past that, and you're small, which stretches to ₹25 crore of investment and ₹100 crore of turnover; medium goes up to ₹125 crore and ₹500 crore. Two firms can share a category, even a turnover number, and look nothing alike underneath.

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An MSME loan, in other words, gets priced on risk. Cash flow, existing debt and how long the owner has been at it all feed in. Sales are one input among many.

What Does the Credit Record Say?

Repayment behaviour often does the most damage, or the most good. Credit bureaus keep commercial reports on registered businesses, and for proprietorships and closely held firms the owner's personal score usually gets pulled as well. Late instalments show up. So do bounced cheques, accounts that spent time in the overdue buckets, and heavy use of existing credit lines.

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Bureau data also moves faster now. Lenders have been reporting four times a month on fixed dates since 1 July 2026, so an overdue amount you cleared last month has probably been recorded as cleared already.

Beyond the bureau file, lenders read the account itself. Regular GST filings, balances that don't scrape zero each month, deposits that line up with reported sales: these all point the same way. Years in business matter, since a firm with six years behind it gives the lender more to go on than one in its second year, even at identical sales.

Does the Industry Matter?

More than most owners expect. Every lender carries a mental map of sectors. Which ones stumble often? Where do input costs swing wildly? Whose customers pay late? The map comes from the lender's own past experience. Compare a grocery wholesaler who turns stock over every few weeks with a contractor who waits ninety days on one big invoice. Same turnover, completely different cash cycle.

Customer concentration plays in. Lean on two buyers for most of your revenue and a lender will worry about what happens if one walks. The price tends to reflect that worry. Seasonal businesses face similar questions. Cash arrives in lumps, even when the yearly total looks perfectly fine.

Then there's the lender's own book. A bank already heavy in one sector may hold back on adding more. Another with a bigger appetite may quote sharply to win the business. That's partly why one file can produce different offers on the same day.

Loan Structure, Tenure and Security

The request itself matters. Put up property or equipment as security, and the lender's risk falls, so the price often eases a little. Longer tenure? Smaller instalments, yes. But the lender stays exposed for more years, and some will price that in. Asking for much more than your cash flow can support gets priced differently from a modest request.

The type of lender matters too. Banks have to link new floating-rate loans to micro and small enterprises to an external benchmark, so the business loan interest rate there is the benchmark plus a spread, and the spread is where most of the variation sits. Non-bank lenders work differently. They price from their own funding costs and internal credit models, so the same borrower can get another number. A government-backed guarantee, where the unit and the lender both qualify, reduces the lender's risk. Sometimes that shows up in the price.

And the rate isn't the whole cost. The extras count too: processing fee, insurance premium, documentation charges, and late-payment penalties. They add up, and lenders don't all charge alike.

Putting Two Offers Side by Side

First, get the Key Fact Statement. It's mandatory for retail and MSME term loans sanctioned on or after 1 October 2024, and the document shows the annual percentage rate (APR). APR rolls interest and charges into a single figure. That's more useful than the headline rate, which leaves a lot out. Put two statements next to each other and check:

Fixed or floating, and the reset frequency if floating

The processing fee and any insurance or documentation charges

Penalties for delayed payment

Pre-payment terms (RBI's directions effective 1 January 2026 restrict such charges on many floating-rate loans to micro and small enterprises; conditions differ by lender category)

Meanwhile, work on your own file. Pay off the small overdue amounts. File GST when it's due. Use less of your existing limits, and keep a few months of bank statements tidy. And don't fire off applications to ten lenders at once, since every formal enquiry lands on your credit report.

The Bottom Line

Got a competing offer? Show it to the other lender and ask for a match. They might say no. They might not.